BFF wants to avail all FIFA windows for women

Mahfuza Akter Kiran, chairman of Bangladesh Football Federation's women's committee, today said that the game's local governing body will arrange FIFA friendly matches for the women's team on all the FIFA windows.

In 2023, Bangladesh team played four friendlies -- two each against Nepal and Singapore -- and played three competitive matches in Asian Games. Out of the seven games, the women in red and green won two matches against Singapore in December and drew three times against Nepal while losing against Japan and Vietnam.

"All is well that ends in well," Kiran termed the year 2023, hoping the coming year would be a good one for women's football in Bangladesh.

"We have many engagements in 2024 with SAFF U-19 Women's Championship and AFC U-17 Women's Championship Qualifiers to be held in February and March while the senior SAFF Women's Championship will take place in September-October in Bangladesh," said Kiran. "We have all preparation for these championships."

"We will also avail all FIFA windows to play against good opponents. Our target is to win all matches in a bid to lift the ranking of women's team in Asia," said the AFC executive committee member, adding that Saiful Bari Titu will act as the head coach of different age-group teams.