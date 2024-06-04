Football
Star Sports Report
Tue Jun 4, 2024 05:09 PM
Last update on: Tue Jun 4, 2024 05:14 PM

Most Viewed

Football

Australia arrive for FIFA WC Qualifier against Bangladesh

Star Sports Report
Tue Jun 4, 2024 05:09 PM Last update on: Tue Jun 4, 2024 05:14 PM
PHOTO: BFF

Australia arrived in Dhaka this afternoon to play the second leg of their FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Bangladesh on June 6 at the Bashundhara Kings Arena.

In the first leg, the Socceroos crushed Bangladesh 7-0 at the Aami Park in Melbourne in November last year.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Australia changed nearly half of the squad that squashed Bangladesh in that fixture.

Bangladesh are hoping to avoid another mauling against 24th-ranked Australia in their backyard. 

"Everyone knows that Australia are stronger than us but all of us are ready and fit to play against them," Bangladesh midfielder Sohel Rana said after the team's first training session on June 2 ahead of the second leg.

"We don't want a repeat of what happened in Australia at home. We can perform well at our home ground and all of us are confident about playing better against them by making use of our home advantage… We faced problems in the cold weather in Melbourne," he added.

Bangladesh head coach Javier Cabrera announced a 26-member squad for the upcoming qualifiers against Australia and Lebanon, with the notable exclusion of experienced goalkeeper Anisur Rahman Zico.

Bangladesh will travel to Qatar after the Australia match to take on Lebanon on June 11.
 

Related topic:
Australia v BangladeshFIFA World Cup 2026 QualifiersfootballFIFA World Cup
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

De Bruyne not ruling out Saudi move

29m ago

Marriages, music, endorsements: Pele's life away from the field

1y ago

PSG withhold wages due to Mbappe amid financial dispute: Reports

6d ago

From fan bus to team bus: Dortmund's Terzic primed for Real Madrid

6d ago

Madrid's 'greedy' Bellingham ready for dream Champions League final

5d ago
|বাজেট ২০২৪-২৫

ভর্তুকির চাপ বাড়াচ্ছে বিদ্যুৎ ও কৃষি খাত

সরকার বছরে চার থেকে পাঁচবার বিদ্যুতের দাম বাড়ানোর পরিকল্পনা করলেও, সর্বোচ্চ ভর্তুকি বিদ্যুৎ খাতে যাওয়ার সম্ভাবনা বেশি।

২১ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

বেনজীরকে বাঁচাতে সরকারই তাকে বিদেশে পাঠিয়েছে: মির্জা ফখরুল

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification