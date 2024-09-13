FIFA features Chirkutt’s ‘Jadur Shohor’

The official Facebook page of FIFA World Cup has shared a video today featuring highlights from various football matches, set to the tune of "Jadur Shohor", a popular track by the Bangladeshi band Chirkutt.

The video, a blend of electrifying football moments and the evocative sounds of "Jadur Shohor", quickly garnered attention online.

Sharmin Sultana Sumi, the lead vocalist of Chirkutt, expressed her surprise and pride at this recognition. "We've always been dedicated to representing Bangladesh and promoting Bangla music through our work. This is a huge achievement for us," said Sumi.

Screengrab from the reel posted by FIFA World Cup.

She added, "I wasn't even aware that FIFA had chosen our song. It gained a lot of popularity during the July mass uprising, especially on social media reels, so they may have picked it up from there. I can't even put into words how amazing this feels!"

"Jadur Shohor" was written by Ananda and Sumi, composed by Pintu Ghosh, Emon Chowdhury and Sumi, and produced by Pavel Areen.

This collaboration between a global sports institution like FIFA and a local Bangladeshi band is a moment of pride for both music and football enthusiasts in Bangladesh, reflecting the growing influence of Bangladeshi culture on the international stage.