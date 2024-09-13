Music
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Fri Sep 13, 2024 09:50 PM
Last update on: Sat Sep 14, 2024 12:35 AM

Most Viewed

Music

FIFA features Chirkutt’s ‘Jadur Shohor’

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Fri Sep 13, 2024 09:50 PM Last update on: Sat Sep 14, 2024 12:35 AM
Photo: Courtesy

The official Facebook page of FIFA World Cup has shared a video today featuring highlights from various football matches, set to the tune of "Jadur Shohor", a popular track by the Bangladeshi band Chirkutt. 

The video, a blend of electrifying football moments and the evocative sounds of "Jadur Shohor", quickly garnered attention online.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Sharmin Sultana Sumi, the lead vocalist of Chirkutt, expressed her surprise and pride at this recognition. "We've always been dedicated to representing Bangladesh and promoting Bangla music through our work. This is a huge achievement for us," said Sumi.

Screengrab from the reel posted by FIFA World Cup.

She added, "I wasn't even aware that FIFA had chosen our song. It gained a lot of popularity during the July mass uprising, especially on social media reels, so they may have picked it up from there. I can't even put into words how amazing this feels!"

"Jadur Shohor" was written by Ananda and Sumi, composed by Pintu Ghosh, Emon Chowdhury and Sumi, and produced by Pavel Areen. 

This collaboration between a global sports institution like FIFA and a local Bangladeshi band is a moment of pride for both music and football enthusiasts in Bangladesh, reflecting the growing influence of Bangladeshi culture on the international stage.

Related topic:
FIFA World CupChirkuttChirkutt Jadur ShohorSharmin Sultana SumiFIFA World Cup 2026Fifa World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup Jadur Shohor reel
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Pochettino sets USA target of winning the World Cup

1h ago

Croatia's legendary football coach Miroslav Blazevic dies at 87

1y ago

FIFA to reveal World Cup match schedule, final venue on Sunday

7m ago
Argentina reopens embassy after 45yrs

Argentina reopens embassy after 45yrs

1y ago
Chirkutt's Sumi to attend int’l music conference in Norway

Chirkutt's Sumi to share her musical journey in Norway's University of Agder

10m ago
|বাংলাদেশ

আশুলিয়ায় ৫ আগস্ট পুলিশ আত্মসমর্পণ করলেও যে কারণে মানেনি ছাত্র-জনতা

বিক্ষোভকারীদের একজন ডেইলি স্টারকে বলেন, ‘আন্দোলনের সময় পুলিশ মানুষকে গুলি করেছে, ধরে নিয়ে গেছে। কিন্তু পুলিশের ওপর মানুষের ক্ষোভ আগে থেকেই ছিল।’

৭ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

গোপালগঞ্জে স্বেচ্ছাসেবক দলের গাড়িবহরে আ. লীগের হামলা, নিহত ১ আহত ৫০

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification