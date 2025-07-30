Football
AFP, Los Angeles
Wed Jul 30, 2025 09:32 AM
Last update on: Wed Jul 30, 2025 10:05 AM

Most Viewed

Football
Football

FIFA World Cup 2026 draw in Vegas on December 5: reports

Wed Jul 30, 2025 09:32 AM
Last update on: Wed Jul 30, 2025 10:05 AM
AFP, Los Angeles
Wed Jul 30, 2025 09:32 AM Last update on: Wed Jul 30, 2025 10:05 AM

Las Vegas will play host to the 2026 World Cup draw on December 5, according to multiple reports on Tuesday.

ESPN and TUDN'Mexico said Vegas had been picked for the draw of the expanded 48-team event, which will be hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

In all, 12 groups of four nations will be drawn.

When the United States played host to the 1994 World Cup, the draw ceremony was also conducted in Las Vegas.

ESPN's original report said that The Sphere, a 17,500-seat venue which opened in 2023, was seen as the front-runner for the draw site, but the sports network later reported Sphere sources had confirmed it would not take place there.

In 1994, the draw was staged in Las Vegas even though it was not a host city for any matches, a situation that is also the case for next year's event.

Related topic:
2026 World CupfootballFIFA World Cup
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Guardiola dreams of World Cup glory but has no plans to leave City anytime soon

1m ago

Copa America is the best preparation for the World Cup: Lozano

1y ago
Alexander Isak

Howe confident Isak will remain 'a Newcastle player' amid transfer speculation

1w ago

Amnesty urges FIFA to assess human rights risks before awarding World Cups

1y ago

FIFA to reveal World Cup match schedule, final venue on Sunday

1y ago
|বাংলাদেশ

মানবপাচারের শিকার: জীবিত ফিরলেও সর্বস্বান্ত

তাড়া করে ফেরে বিভীষিকাময় স্মৃতি।

৯ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

সচিব বিদেশ সফর শেষে ফিরবেন ৩ আগস্ট, অবসর ৪ আগস্ট

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে