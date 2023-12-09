‘Aspiring coaches must recognise the profession’s difficulty’

AKM Maruful Haque has been involved in coaching since the second edition of the professional football league in the 2008-9 season, but the country's lone UEFA A licence coach, along with other successful coaches such as Shafiqul Islam Manik, Saiful Bari Titu, and Julfikar Mahmud Mintu, have not been involved with top-fight football for the first time in the professional era due to the influx of foreign coaches. The 54-year-old successful coach, who has 11 titles and six runners-up trophies to his name, spoke to Anisur Rahman of The Daily Star about various aspects of the country's coaches and coaching. The excerpts of the conversation are as follows:

The Daily Star (DS): What are the reasons behind the omission of top coaches this season in Bangladesh Premier League?

Maruful Haque (MH): In plain sight, I believe we can't offer what the clubs want of us. As a result, the clubs showed no interest in hiring the [top] local coaches. However, a closer examination reveals that European coaches earn less than local coaches. To be honest, there is none [club officials] who can assess the coaches' profile, success, training method, coaching style and philosophy.

DS: Are the local coaches being devalued in the domestic circuit?

MH: No, I don't think so. I was appointed as long as the club got something from me. Now, I am unable to meet their requirements, and the clubs will not appoint me.

DS: How do you respond to allegations that local coaches meddle in off-field matters such as player contracts??

MH: I couldn't find such a thing. Everything is in the hands of the club management, but the coaches step forward to assist the club management when asked.

DS: Will the country's top coaches compromise their wages to compete with foreigners for jobs in BPL?

MH: It depends on the socio-economic conditions and the coach's own dignity. If a foreign coach who is not better than me earns between USD 16,000-26,000, why should I devalue myself? I will quit coaching if necessary.

I believe that teams should bring in foreign coaches with a proven track record rather than hiring a coach who has only been active in coaching for three years [in Bangladesh] in the past 17 years.

DS: What is the standard of certified local coaches in comparison with the foreigners?

MH: If you count the local coaches, I believe there are only 1200 certified ones, but there are only about 12 coaches capable of handling the Bangladesh Premier League teams. They progressed in their own ways and with their own ideas because there was no challenge [from the start of their careers]. I think the local coaches are not prepared yet.

DS: Then how do you think the local coaches could contribute to the country's football development?

MH: Apart from the 10 coaches of the Bangladesh Premier League, the rest of the coaches from the Bangladesh Championship to the grassroots level play important roles in the development of the country's football. However, whether those coaches are capable of conducting training properly is debatable.

We would not teach premier league footballers how to overlap, cut back, or pass if there was a comprehensive training structure in place at the lower levels. I can tell you that half of the BPL players are unaware of their body position and how to scan throughout games. I don't want to blame the players because no coach taught them these things at a lower level.

We need education and ongoing professional development for our coaches. We need to organise workshops and refresher courses for coaches who simply have certificates rather than practical knowledge.

DS: What is the reality of BPL clubs when it comes to providing local coaches support to facilitate their growth?

MH: On paper, there are FIFA and AFC guidelines on the subject. Despite the limitations in Bangladesh, local coaches are succeeding by utilising the current facilities. I believe the clubs have a solid base to assist the coaches grow. Foreign coaches will not come here to work with our clubs if there is no foundation.

DS: Do you think the influx of foreign coaches in top-flight football will discourage the aspiring coaches?

MH: No, I don't believe so. Are the local players affected by the presence of four foreign players in a match? No. Coaching is a difficult profession, and aspiring coaches must recognise this before embarking on their coaching careers.

Club Coach Country License

Bashundhara Kings Oscar Bruzon Spain Pro Diploma

Abahani Ltd Andres Cruciani Argentina Pro Diploma

Bangladesh Police FC Aristica Cioaba Romania Pro Diploma

Mohammedan SC Alfaz Ahmed Bangladesh A Diploma

Sheikh Russel KC Jugoslav Trenchovski Macedonia Pro Diploma

Sheikh Jamal DC Marjan Sekulovski Macedonia Pro Diploma

Fortis FC Masud Parvez Kaiser Bangladesh A Diploma

Ctg Abahani Mahbubul Haque Bangladesh A Diploma

Rahmatganj MFS Kamal Ahmed Babu Bangladesh A Diploma

Brothers Union Omar K Sisse Gambia

(nominated but yet to confirm)

Categories of License Number of coaches

AFC Pro Diploma 7

AFC A diploma 85

AFC B diploma 168

AFC C diploma 515

BFF grassroot 423

Seasons Clubs Foreign Coaches Local coaches

2023-24 10 6 (60%) 4 (40%)

2022-23 11 5 (45.5) 6 (55.5%)

2022 12 6 (50%) 6 (50%)

2021 13 7 (54%) 6 (46%)

2018-19 13 4 ( 29%) 9 (71%)