‘Aspiring coaches must recognise the profession’s difficulty’

Football
Anisur Rahman
Sat Dec 9, 2023 07:10 AM
Last update on: Sat Dec 9, 2023 07:10 AM

Photo: STAR

AKM Maruful Haque has been involved in coaching since the second edition of the professional football league in the 2008-9 season, but the country's lone UEFA A licence coach, along with other successful coaches such as Shafiqul Islam Manik, Saiful Bari Titu, and Julfikar Mahmud Mintu, have not been involved with top-fight football for the first time in the professional era due to the influx of foreign coaches. The 54-year-old successful coach, who has 11 titles and six runners-up trophies to his name, spoke to Anisur Rahman of The Daily Star about various aspects of the country's coaches and coaching. The excerpts of the conversation are as follows:

The Daily Star (DS): What are the reasons behind the omission of top coaches this season in Bangladesh Premier League?  

Maruful Haque (MH): In plain sight, I believe we can't offer what the clubs want of us. As a result, the clubs showed no interest in hiring the [top] local coaches. However, a closer examination reveals that European coaches earn less than local coaches. To be honest, there is none [club officials] who can assess the coaches' profile, success, training method, coaching style and philosophy.

BPL Coaches: Running Season

Club                                       Coach                                                   

Bashundhara Kings          Oscar Bruzon (Spain)

Abahani Ltd                      Andres Cruciani (Argentina)

Bangladesh Police FC     Aristica Cioaba (Romania)

Mohammedan SC            Alfaz Ahmed (Bangladesh)

Sheikh Russel KC            Jugoslav Trenchovski (Macedonia)

Sheikh Jamal DC             Marjan Sekulovski (Macedonia)

Fortis FC                           Masud Parvez Kaiser (Bangladesh)

Ctg Abahani                      Mahbubul Haque (Bangladesh)

Rahmatganj MFS              Kamal Ahmed Babu (Bangladesh)

Brothers Union                  Omar K Sisse (Gambia) (nominated but yet to confirm)

DS: Are the local coaches being devalued in the domestic circuit?

MH: No, I don't think so. I was appointed as long as the club got something from me. Now, I am unable to meet their requirements, and the clubs will not appoint me.

DS: How do you respond to allegations that local coaches meddle in off-field matters such as player contracts??

MH: I couldn't find such a thing. Everything is in the hands of the club management, but the coaches step forward to assist the club management when asked.

DS: Will the country's top coaches compromise their wages to compete with foreigners for jobs in BPL?

MH: It depends on the socio-economic conditions and the coach's own dignity. If a foreign coach who is not better than me earns between USD 16,000-26,000, why should I devalue myself? I will quit coaching if necessary.

I believe that teams should bring in foreign coaches with a proven track record rather than hiring a coach who has only been active in coaching for three years [in Bangladesh] in the past 17 years.    

DS: What is the standard of certified local coaches in comparison with the foreigners?

MH: If you count the local coaches, I believe there are only 1200 certified ones, but there are only about 12 coaches capable of handling the Bangladesh Premier League teams. They progressed in their own ways and with their own ideas because there was no challenge [from the start of their careers]. I think the local coaches are not prepared yet.

DS: Then how do you think the local coaches could contribute to the country's football development?

MH: Apart from the 10 coaches of the Bangladesh Premier League, the rest of the coaches from the Bangladesh Championship to the grassroots level play important roles in the development of the country's football. However, whether those coaches are capable of conducting training properly is debatable.

We would not teach premier league footballers how to overlap, cut back, or pass if there was a comprehensive training structure in place at the lower levels. I can tell you that half of the BPL players are unaware of their body position and how to scan throughout games.  I don't want to blame the players because no coach taught them these things at a lower level.

We need education and ongoing professional development for our coaches. We need to organise workshops and refresher courses for coaches who simply have certificates rather than practical knowledge.

DS: What is the reality of BPL clubs when it comes to providing local coaches support to facilitate their growth? 

MH: On paper, there are FIFA and AFC guidelines on the subject. Despite the limitations in Bangladesh, local coaches are succeeding by utilising the current facilities. I believe the clubs have a solid base to assist the coaches grow. Foreign coaches will not come here to work with our clubs if there is no foundation.

DS: Do you think the influx of foreign coaches in top-flight football will discourage the aspiring coaches?

MH: No, I don't believe so. Are the local players affected by the presence of four foreign players in a match? No. Coaching is a difficult profession, and aspiring coaches must recognise this before embarking on their coaching careers. 

Club                                       Coach                                             Country                                 License

Bashundhara Kings          Oscar Bruzon                                       Spain                                    Pro Diploma

Abahani Ltd                       Andres Cruciani                                   Argentina                              Pro Diploma      

Bangladesh Police FC       Aristica Cioaba                                    Romania                               Pro Diploma

Mohammedan SC              Alfaz Ahmed                                        Bangladesh                          A Diploma

Sheikh Russel KC              Jugoslav Trenchovski                         Macedonia                            Pro Diploma

Sheikh Jamal DC                Marjan Sekulovski                             Macedonia                            Pro Diploma

Fortis FC                             Masud Parvez Kaiser                        Bangladesh                           A Diploma

Ctg Abahani                        Mahbubul Haque                               Bangladesh                           A Diploma

Rahmatganj MFS                Kamal Ahmed Babu                          Bangladesh                           A Diploma

Brothers Union                    Omar K Sisse                                     Gambia

                                            (nominated but yet to confirm)

 

Categories of License      Number of coaches 

AFC Pro Diploma                               7

AFC A diploma                                   85

AFC B diploma                                   168

AFC C diploma                                   515

BFF grassroot                                     423

 

Seasons               Clubs                     Foreign Coaches               Local coaches    

2023-24               10                           6 (60%)                                4 (40%)               

2022-23               11                           5 (45.5)                                6 (55.5%)

2022                     12                           6 (50%)                                6 (50%)

2021                     13                           7 (54%)                                6 (46%)

2018-19               13                           4 ( 29%)                               9 (71%)

