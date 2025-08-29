Argentina call up 29 as Messi prepares for emotional farewell Qualifier

Lionel Scaloni has unveiled Argentina's 29-man squad for September's World Cup qualifying fixtures, but all eyes are fixed on Lionel Messi, who is preparing for what could be his final home qualifier in the Albiceleste shirt.

Reigning world champions Argentina, already qualified for the 2026 World Cup, will host Venezuela on September 4 at the Monumental Stadium before travelling to Ecuador on September 9. While Scaloni's list features a balance of seasoned campaigners and emerging talent, Messi's presence has overshadowed all other selections.

The 38-year-old forward admitted earlier this week -- after his two goals helped Inter Miami progress to the Leagues Cup final by beating Orlando City -- that Thursday's clash against Venezuela "is going to be a very, very special match" as it could mark his last Qualifier on home soil.

With his family set to be in the stands, the occasion has been framed as a farewell of sorts, even though Messi has not officially announced his retirement date.

The Argentine Football Association, fully aware of the moment's significance, has set ticket prices between $100 and $500, as fans scramble for a chance to witness history. CONMEBOL too joined in the narrative, posting "the last dance is coming" alongside a picture of Messi in Argentina colours.

For Scaloni, the immediate task remains preparing his squad – trimmed from its preliminary list after injuries ruled out Facundo Medina, while Angel Correa also missed out. The coach has called up a mix of trusted World Cup winners like Emiliano Martínez, Cristian Romero and Rodrigo De Paul, alongside younger faces such as Claudio Echeverri, Franco Mastantuono and Nico Paz.

Yet, no matter who takes the field, the spotlight will linger on Messi.

ARGENTINA SQUAD

Goalkeepers:

Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa)

Walter Benítez (Crystal Palace)

Gerónimo Rulli (Marseille)

Defenders:

Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur)

Nicolás Otamendi (Benfica)

Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid)

Gonzalo Montiel (River Plate)

Leonardo Balerdi (Marseille)

Juan Foyth (Villarreal)

Nicolás Tagliafico (Lyon)

Marcos Acuña (River Plate)

Julio Soler (Bournemouth)

Midfielders:

Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool)

Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen)

Alan Varela (FC Porto)

Leandro Paredes (Boca Juniors)

Thiago Almada (Atletico Madrid)

Nico Paz (Como)

Rodrigo De Paul (Inter Miami)

Giovani Lo Celso (Real Betis)

Forwards:

Claudio Echeverri (Bayer Leverkusen)

Franco Mastantuono (Real Madrid)

Valentín Carboni (Genoa)

Giuliano Simeone (Atletico Madrid)

Julián Álvarez (Atletico Madrid)

Nicolás González (Juventus)

Lionel Messi (Inter Miami)

Lautaro Martínez (Inter)

José Manuel López (Palmeiras)