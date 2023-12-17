Anfield annihilation of Man Utd not to be repeated, says Klopp

Liverpool's massive 7-0 victory over Manchester United at Anfield last season was a once-in-a-lifetime result that will not be repeated but Sunday's derby promises to be a 'special' game, manager Juergen Klopp said.

Erik ten Hag's United were flying high after winning the League Cup last season to end a six-year trophy drought but came crashing down to earth a week later when Liverpool handed the Old Trafford side their worst defeat in 92 years.

"The 7-0 we knew on the day was a freakish result that happens once in life pretty much. And if it helps anybody for the next game, it's the team who lost 7-0 and not the team who won 7-0, that's another thing," Klopp told reporters.

"If you take it all out of consideration then we just play a football game against the rival, the historical rival, of Liverpool FC, at home, at Anfield.

Liverpool go into the weekend as league leaders, while United are sixth, 10 points behind. United have been in dire form in recent weeks with just one win from their last five games in all competitions.

Ten Hag is also under immense scrutiny after his side crashed out of Europe when they finished bottom of their Champions League group. He said that misfiring United can show they have learned from last season's 7-0 humbling at Liverpool on Sunday, insisting the future is bright for his beleaguered club.

With the exception of a 2-1 win at Old Trafford in August 2022, United's recent record against the Reds is dire -- they have lost four of the past five meetings, conceding 21 goals in the process.

"It is a great place to go," the Dutchman said on Friday. "We know it is going to be tough, but I think every top footballer wants to have that challenge.

"Last year we take that in our memory but you also have to take the benefit from it, learn from it and on Sunday we can prove that."

United captain Bruno Fernandes faced particular criticism after March's Anfield annihilation and will miss Sunday's match after collecting a fifth booking of the season for dissent.

Fernandes joins a long list of absentees, including injured players Lisandro Martinez, Casemiro and Tyrell Malacia.