The football summer transfer window is in full swing, with clubs across the Premier League, LaLiga, Bundesliga, Serie A, and Ligue 1 making significant moves to strengthen their squads for the 2025–26 season. High-profile transfers and intense speculation dominate the headlines as teams vie for top talent and address key areas, while several major sagas continue to unfold.

Here's a look at some of the most prominent confirmed deals and ongoing transfer battles shaping the upcoming campaign:

Liverpool splash the cash

Arne Slot's Liverpool have been one of the most active clubs this window, bringing their total summer spend to approximately €284 million, making them Europe's biggest spenders.

Florian Wirtz headlines the arrivals, joining from Bayer Leverkusen for €136 million on a five-year contract. The 22-year-old attacking midfielder is expected to inject creativity and vision into the Reds' midfield.

French striker Hugo Etikite arrives from Eintracht Frankfurt for a reported €75 million, potentially rising to €92 million with add-ons. The 23-year-old, who scored 22 goals and provided 12 assists last season, adds a physical presence and finishing ability up front.

Liverpool also strengthened their flanks with Jeremie Frimpong (Leverkusen, €34 million) and Milos Kerkez (Bournemouth, €46 million), both expected to rejuvenate the full-back positions.

The Merseyside club is also pursuing Alexander Isak from Newcastle United. A reported £110 million bid was rejected, with the Magpies holding out for over £150 million. Talks are ongoing.

Luis Diaz to Bayern: A new chapter in Bavaria

Liverpool parted ways with winger Luis Diaz, who joined Bayern Munich for a reported €75 million, including add-ons. The Colombian, who won a Premier League, two League Cups, and an FA Cup withy the Reds, signed a four-year contract until 2029. At 28, Diaz adds explosive pace and direct attacking flair focusing with one-on-one dribbling abilities, to Julian Nagelsmann's squad.

Manchester Utd reinforce with Cunha and Mbeumo

Matheus Cunha has joined Manchester United from Wolves for €73 million, signing a deal until 2030. A versatile forward who excels in pressing systems, Cunha brings movement and creativity across the front line. His ability to drop deep and link play suits Ruben Amorim's fluid attacking structure.

United also added Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford for £65 million, with another £6 million in potential add-ons. The Cameroon international scored 20 Premier League goals last season -- behind only Mohamed Salah, Isak, and Erling Haaland -- and is expected to provide consistent scoring and work rate from wide or central areas.

Together with Cunha and Bruno Fernandes, Mbeumo will form a dynamic, mobile front three that could solve United's long-standing scoring problems.

Joao Pedro to Chelsea: Attack reinforced

Chelsea continued their recruitment drive by signing Joao Pedro from Brighton for €63.7 million (reported as £55m + £5m add-ons).

The 23-year-old signed a long-term deal through 2033. Pedro's ability to operate across the front line offers manager Enzo Maresca added flexibility in attack. Pedro has already shown his quality, helping The Blues to a FIFA Club World Cup triumph in the USA with three goals after joining them from the semifinals.

Viktor Gyokeres joins Arsenal for major fee

Arsenal have addressed a long-standing need for a traditional centre-forward by signing Viktor Gyökeres from Sporting CP for €74 million.

The Swedish striker is powerful, physically dominant, and offers excellent hold-up play. His ability to bring others into play and finish in the box will provide Mikel Arteta's side with a consistent goal threat -- something that was missing in tight games last season. Gyökeres' aerial ability will also be useful in set-piece situations, an area Arsenal have mastered in recent seasons. This particular signing has been seen as a game-changer and might just be the missing key that will bring Mikel Arteta's Arsenal a Premier League title.

The ongoing sagas: Sesko, Simons, and Isak

Newcastle have submitted an €80 million bid for Benjamin Sesko. However, reports suggest the 21-year-old striker prefers a move to Manchester United, who are also actively in talks. Sesko's mix of pace and finishing ability makes him one of the most sought-after young forwards in Europe.

Chelsea appear to be closing in on Xavi Simons. Reports indicate a deal worth €60 million, rising to €70 million with add-ons, is nearly complete. Simons has reportedly agreed personal terms, and his removal of Leipzig references from social media has fueled the speculation.

Meanwhile, Liverpool remain in pursuit of Isak, despite their first offer being rejected by Newcastle. Fabrizio Romano reports that Isak is open to the move, with Liverpool continuing negotiations. A move would significantly strengthen Liverpool's frontline.