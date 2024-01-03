Football
AFP, Madrid
Wed Jan 3, 2024 08:23 AM
Last update on: Wed Jan 3, 2024 08:27 AM

Most Viewed

Football

Ancelotti happy to choose Real over Brazil

AFP, Madrid
Wed Jan 3, 2024 08:23 AM Last update on: Wed Jan 3, 2024 08:27 AM
PHOTO: REUTERS

Carlo Ancelotti said Tuesday he was delighted to have prolonged his stay at Real Madrid until 2026, despite an approach to take over as coach of Brazil.

It had been reported in July last year that 64-year-old Ancelotti would become the first foreigner to coach Brazil in almost 60 years, before the Italian penned his new deal with the Spanish giants.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"Everyone knows that I had contact with the president of the Brazilian federation," Ancelotti said.

"I want to thank him for the affection and interest he showed towards me," he said on the eve of Madrid's match against Mallorca in La Liga.

Ancelotti has won the Champions League four times -- twice with AC Milan and twice with Real Madrid, where he says he would like to stay on beyond his current deal.

"In 2026, depending on my results, I may still be there. I want to be the coach of Madrid (...) and I hope to be able to continue being that in 2027 and 2028 because I want to stay here," he said.

Ancelotti has also won domestic league titles with Real and Milan, in England with Chelsea, in Germany with Bayern Munich and in France with Paris Saint-Germain.

Related topic:
Carlo AncelottiReal MadridBrazilfootball
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Barcelona forced to lean on youth in El Clasico

Real, Bayern, Inter, and Sociedad qualify for CL last 16

Diaz and Rodrygo on target as Real see off Granada

Phenomenon, Lula weigh in on foreigner debate

Salah swaps out unlucky boots to send Liverpool clear

1d ago
|বাংলাদেশ

গুজবের বিরুদ্ধে সতর্ক থাকুন: সাংবাদিকদের উদ্দেশে প্রধানমন্ত্রী

‘অনলাইন নিউজ মিডিয়া এখন দ্রুত বিকাশ লাভ করছে। মানুষ এখন মুদ্রিত সংবাদপত্রের পরিবর্তে অনলাইনে খবর পড়ার জন্য ক্রমবর্ধমান হারে ব্রাউজ করছে—যা প্রিন্ট মিডিয়ার জন্য একটি চ্যালেঞ্জ হিসেবে উপস্থিত হচ্ছে।...

৩৮ মিনিট আগে
|অর্থনীতি

২০২৩ সালে বাংলাদেশের কয়লাভিত্তিক বিদ্যুৎ উৎপাদন প্রায় তিনগুণ বেড়েছে

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification