Alternative location proposed for BFF academy in Cox’s Bazar

The National Sports Council (NSC) today proposed an alternative location to the allocated 20-acre land in Ramu upazila of Cox's Bazar for building the BFF Center of Excellence under the financial assistant from FIFA, the global governing body of football.

A release signed by NSC Secretary Md Aminul Islam stated, "It has come to our attention from various stakeholders that the allocated 20-acre land in Jungal Khuniapalong, Ramu upazila, designated for the Bangladesh Football Federation's technical centre, is reserved forestland. This issue has also been noted by the National Sports Council (NSC) and the Youth and Sports Ministry.

"As an alternative, stakeholders have proposed a 19.1-acre plot in Dholirchara mouza, under Rashidnagar union of the same upazila, for the development of the Centre. We urge the relevant authorities to review this alternative location and take appropriate measures to establish the BFF Center of Excellence."

In early June 2022, the recently ousted Awami League government allocated 20 acres in Khuniapalong for a residential training academy under a FIFA project worth USD 3.6 million. This facility is expected to include two standard-sized football pitches, a four-storey dormitory, medical facilities, and other amenities.

However, environmentalists had raised concerns about the allocation of reserved forestland, citing its detrimental impact on the region's rapidly declining forests, which are home to critically endangered Asian elephants, along with other flora and fauna.

Subsequently, FIFA requested an Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) report from BFF. In February of this year, the BFF appointed the Department of Disaster Science and Climate Resilience at Dhaka University to conduct the ESIA.

BFF has been awaiting positive feedback from FIFA following the submission of the ESIA report in July.