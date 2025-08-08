Football
Star Sports Report
Fri Aug 8, 2025 05:01 PM
Last update on: Fri Aug 8, 2025 06:18 PM

8-0 on 8/8: Bangladesh U-20 women thump Timor-Leste

Photo: BFF

Forward Sree Moti Trishna Rani struck a hattrick as Bangladesh kept their AFC U-20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers momentum alive with an emphatic 8-0 win over Timor-Leste in a Group H fixture in Laos on Friday, following their opening 3-1 victory over the hosts.

Bangladesh, realistically chasing one of the three best runners-up spots among eight teams, face group favourites South Korea on Sunday.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

At the Laos National Stadium, Peter Butler's side initially struggled to break down a resolute Timor-Leste defence. However, the corner kicks came to the unlocking of the defence, with the first three goals all coming from corner kicks.

Sinha Jahan Shikha opened the scoring in the 20th minute, heading home Sapna Rani's corner. Shanti Mardi doubled the lead from another corner 11 minutes later, her floating set-piece nestling at the back of the net after thudding the far post. Centre-back Nabiran Khatun made it 3-0 from another Shanti delivery five minutes later before Trishna got in on the act, tapping in Mosammat Sagorika's square pass in the stoppage time of the first half.

The second half brought more of the same as Trishna struck her second 12 minutes after restart, volleying home from a goalmouth melee. Sagorika got her first goal and the team's sixth in the 73rd minute, skipping past a defender and rounding off the keeper after being fed with a through-ball.

Trishna completed her hattrick in the 82nd minute, turning in Sagorika's effort from in front of goal before Munki Akter wrapped up the victory in the final minute of stoppage time, smashing home from the centre of the box following a low cross. 

Captained by Afeida Khandoker -- who also leads the senior side -- the U-20s have stretched their recent winning streak to eight games, after winning all six matches to clinch the SAFF U-20 Women's Championship at home.

 

Related topic:
Bangladesh Women's Football Team
