Mon Jan 15, 2024 12:53 PM
Last update on: Mon Jan 15, 2024 01:01 PM

ICC Under-19 World Cup

Young Tigers slump to defeat in first warm-up match

Bangladesh Under-19 cricket team
Bangladesh Under-19 cricket team defeated India by four wickets in the semifinal of the ACC U-19 Asia Cup. Photo: BCB

Bangladesh Under-19 team suffered a 112-run defeat in DLS method against their Sri Lankan counterparts in their first warm-up match ahead of the ICC Under-19 World Cup in Pretoria yesterday.

Pulindu Perera's 50 and useful contributions from the rest of the batting line-up helped Sri Lanka post 238-9 in 49 overs in the rain-hit match.

Leg-spinner Wasi Siddquee was Bangladesh's best performer with the ball with a couple of scalps.

Bangladesh were set a revised target of 232 in 36.2 overs but could get nowhere near the target.

Jishan Alam top-scored with 26 while none of the other batters could get into the 20s as the Young Tigers could only muster 119-9 in their stipulated overs.

Medium pacer Vishen Halambage led the charge for the Sri Lankans with three strikes.

The Bangladesh team will next take on Australia in their second and final warm-up match on Wednesday.

The ICC U19 World Cup will commence on January 19.

