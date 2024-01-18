Cricket
Star Sports Report
Thu Jan 18, 2024 05:59 PM
Last update on: Thu Jan 18, 2024 06:04 PM

Cricket

ICC U-19 WC 2024: Bangladesh’s group fixtures

Star Sports Report
Thu Jan 18, 2024 05:59 PM Last update on: Thu Jan 18, 2024 06:04 PM
PHOTO: BCB

The ICC Under 19 Men's Cricket World Cup is all set to kick off on January 19 in South Africa.

Bangladesh, however, will start their campaign on January 20 against India in Bloemfontein.

Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby, who had earlier led Bangladesh to their maiden Asia Cup title in December 2023, will lead the Young Tigers to regain the title, which the Akbar Ali-led Bangladesh U-19 team had won for the first time in 2020 in the same country.

The 15th edition of the tournament will feature the rising stars of 16 countries battling it out in 41 matches played across five venues.

Bangladesh Under-19 team suffered a 112-run defeat in DLS method against their Sri Lankan counterparts in their first warm-up match but bounced back strongly with a five-wicket victory against Australia in the second warm-up match. 
 

push notification