Sat Feb 3, 2024 01:42 PM
Last update on: Sat Feb 3, 2024 01:58 PM

ICC U19 World Cup

Young Tigers bowl first against Pakistan in must-win game

Photo: X, formerly known as Twitter

Bangladesh won the toss and will bowl first against Pakistan in their virtual quarterfinal of the ICC Under-19 World Cup where they need to win in a convincing manner to ensure a place in the semifinal.

At the Willowmoore Park in Benoni today, the Young Tigers will have to chase down the target set by Pakistan within 38-40 overs if they want to overtake the latter and book a place in the semifinal alongside India, Australia and South Africa.

On the other hand, Pakistan will occupy the final spot if they win or if Bangladesh fails to win within the specified overs.

Bangladesh have named an unchanged eleven for the all-important match from their last match where they beat Nepal by five wickets and 148 balls to spare.

Bangladesh U19: Ashiqur Rahman Shibli(w), Jishan Alam, Chowdhury Md Rizwan, Ariful Islam, Ahrar Amin, Mohammad Shihab James, Sheikh Paevez Jibon, Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby(c), Rohanat Doullah Borson, Md Iqbal Hossain Emmon, Maruf Mridha

Pakistan U19: Shamyl Hussain, Shahzaib Khan, Azan Awais, Saad Baig(w/c), Ahmad Hassan, Haroon Arshad, Arafat Minhas, Ubaid Shah, Mohammad Zeeshan, Ali Asfand, Ali Raza

cricketICC Under 19 Cricket World CupBangladesh Under-19 cricket teamPakistan
