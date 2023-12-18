‘Brazil fan’ U19 skipper reveals reason behind Messi celebration

Bangladesh Under-19 team captain Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby lifts the ACC U-19 Asia Cup trophy as his teammates look on in Mirpur today. Photo: BCB

Bangladesh Under-19 cricket team captain Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby had imitated Lionel Messi's famous celebration after winning the FIFA World Cup in Qatar last year after the Young Tigers won the ACC U-19 Asia Cup in Dubai on Sunday.

After receiving the trophy from the ACC president Jay Shah, Rabby pranced the final few steps before joining his team and hoisting the trophy to start the celebration, seemingly paying homage to Messi almost exactly a year after Argentina won the World Cup.

However, after the champion team returned home today, Rabby revealed that his goal was not to imitate Messi but to humour his teammates.

"No, I wasn't following anyone. I'm actually a Brazil supporter. I did the Messi celebration because my teammates really enjoy that celebration. I'm not an Argentina supporter," Rabby told the media at Mirpur.

Messi famously didn't let the trophy out of his sight after winning it, with the image of him falling asleep with the trophy by his side making rounds on social media a day after the final.

Rabby revealed that he also went to sleep last night with the Asia Cup trophy in his hotel room.

"Yes, definitely. The trophy was with me. I really struggled in the two nights before the final. After we won it, I kept it with me."