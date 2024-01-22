Cricket
Star Sports Report
Mon Jan 22, 2024 09:15 PM
Last update on: Mon Jan 22, 2024 09:21 PM

Cricket
ICC U19 World Cup

Bangladesh cruise to 6-wicket victory against Ireland

Star Sports Report
PHOTO: BCB

Bangladesh defeated Ireland by six wickets in their second match of the ICC U-19 World Cup in Bloemfontein today, bouncing back from their heavy defeat inflicted by defending champions India.  

With the win, the young Tigers elevated their chance of reaching the Super Six stage. 

Bangladesh batting was found wanting in their 84-run defeat against India but they recovered their composure against their Irish counterparts to reach the target of 236 runs in 46.5 overs with six wickets in hand. 

Bangladesh will play their final group match against USA on January 26 in Bloemfontein to confirm their place in the next round. 

Three top teams from four groups will enter to Super Six stage, starting January 30. Two groups of six teams will clash to determine the semi-finalists and the subsequent finalists.

The Young Tigers were off to a confident start as Ashiqur Rahman Shibli (44) and Adil Bin Siddik (36) added 90 runs for the opening stand. 

The departure of Siddik triggered a mini collapse but Ahrar Amin 945) and Mohammad Shihab James (55) steadied the ship during their unbeaten 109-run fifth wicket partnership to ensure a comfortable win. 
 

ICC U-19 Cricket World CupBangladesh Under-19 cricket team
push notification