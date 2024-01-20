Young Tigers send India to bat in U19 World Cup

Bangladesh Under-19 team have won the toss and opted to field first against India in their opening match of the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2024 at the Manguang Oval in Bloemfontein, South Africa today.

The Young Tigers, led by Maffuzur Rahman Rabby, head into this match on the back of a win against Australia in their final warm-up game.

The U19 team also have won against their Indian counterparts in their last meeting, which was in the U19 Asia Cup held in Dubai in last year's December.

The last time Bangladesh and India faced off in a Youth ODI in South Africa was in the final of the 2020 ICC U19 World Cup, where the Akbar Ali-led Bangladesh team won to lift their maiden trophy.

Bangladesh finished eighth in their title defense in 2022 while India won their fifth title.