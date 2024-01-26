Cricket
Sports Reporter
Fri Jan 26, 2024 09:56 PM
Last update on: Fri Jan 26, 2024 10:04 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket
ICC Under-19 World Cup

Ariful ton helps Bangladesh seal Super Sixes berth

Sports Reporter
Fri Jan 26, 2024 09:56 PM Last update on: Fri Jan 26, 2024 10:04 PM
Bangladesh Under-19 batter Ariful Islam. Photo: X

A record-equalling century from Ariful Islam helped Bangladesh thrash the USA by 121 runs in Bloemfontein today as the young Tigers sealed a place in the Super Sixes of the ongoing ICC Under-19 World Cup. 

Ariful became the third batter to notch three tons in the Under-19 World Cup as his run-a-ball 103, laced with nine fours, saw Bangladesh pile up a commendable 291 for seven after being asked to bat. 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

India's Shikhar Dhawan and Jack Burnham of England are the two others who scored three centuries in the competition. However, while both Dhawan (2004) and Burnham (2016) scored all three of their hundreds in one single edition, the 19-year-old Ariful scored his first two centuries in the previous edition of the tournament in 2022.

In reply to the mammoth total, the USA were bundled out for 170 in 47.1 overs, with Bangladesh skipper Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby scalping four wickets. 

Ariful starred in a 112-run fourth-wicket partnership with Ahrar Amin, who scored 44 off 49 deliveries. 

Complementing the good start, Shihab James smashed a quickfire 17-ball 31, featuring two boundaries and as many maximums, to see Bangladesh post a big total on the board.

After starting off the tournament with a defeat against defending champions India, this was the young Tigers' second consecutive win. They beat Ireland by six wickets in their previous game to advance from Group A.

Related topic:
ICC Under-19 World CupBangladesh Under-19
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Champions arrive amid festivity

Public reception for Young Tigers

Captain Cool’s eyes fixed on the future

Bangladesh Under-19 cricket team

Young Tigers slump to defeat in first warm-up match

1w ago
Bangladesh Under-19 cricket team

Young Tigers send India to bat in U19 World Cup

6d ago
|আন্তর্জাতিক

ইসরায়েলকে গাজায় গণহত্যা ঠেকানোর নির্দেশ আইসিজের

তবে গাজায় ইসরায়েলের সামরিক অভিযান বন্ধের যে আদেশ দক্ষিণ আফ্রিকা চেয়েছিল তাতে সায় দেয়নি আইসিজে।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

কালোবাজারি চক্রের কাছে পাওয়া গেল ট্রেনের ১২৪৪ টিকেট, আটক ১৪

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification