Ariful ton helps Bangladesh seal Super Sixes berth

A record-equalling century from Ariful Islam helped Bangladesh thrash the USA by 121 runs in Bloemfontein today as the young Tigers sealed a place in the Super Sixes of the ongoing ICC Under-19 World Cup.

Ariful became the third batter to notch three tons in the Under-19 World Cup as his run-a-ball 103, laced with nine fours, saw Bangladesh pile up a commendable 291 for seven after being asked to bat.

India's Shikhar Dhawan and Jack Burnham of England are the two others who scored three centuries in the competition. However, while both Dhawan (2004) and Burnham (2016) scored all three of their hundreds in one single edition, the 19-year-old Ariful scored his first two centuries in the previous edition of the tournament in 2022.

In reply to the mammoth total, the USA were bundled out for 170 in 47.1 overs, with Bangladesh skipper Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby scalping four wickets.

Ariful starred in a 112-run fourth-wicket partnership with Ahrar Amin, who scored 44 off 49 deliveries.

Complementing the good start, Shihab James smashed a quickfire 17-ball 31, featuring two boundaries and as many maximums, to see Bangladesh post a big total on the board.

After starting off the tournament with a defeat against defending champions India, this was the young Tigers' second consecutive win. They beat Ireland by six wickets in their previous game to advance from Group A.