WTC final between Australia and South Africa: All you need to know

The Ultimate Test nears closer as the two best teams, South Africa and Australia, do battle for the World Test Championship mace from 11 June.

Pat Cummins-led Australia will be looking to retain the mace that they claimed after defeating India in the previous edition of the World Test Championship Final at the Oval in June 2023.

On the other side, a determined South Africa aim for their first ICC trophy in over two decades, with Temba Bavuma leading the charge.

Match details

South Africa v Australia

Dates: June 11–15, 2025 (Reserve Day: June 16)

Venue: Lord's, London

Start Time: 3:30 PM Bangladesh Time

Squads

South Africa and Australia announced their squads for the World Test Championship Final on Monday, 13 May.

South Africa: Tony de Zorzi, Ryan Rickelton, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (c), David Bedingham, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Dane Paterson, Keshav Maharaj, Senuran Muthusamy

Australia: Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Beau Webster, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Scott Boland, Nathan Lyon, Matt Kuhnemann Travelling reserve: Brendan Doggett

Australia's road to the final

Matches Played: 19

Wins: 13

Losses: 4

Draws: 2

Points: 154

PCT: 67.54%

The ICC No.1 ranked Test team started their journey to the WTC Final with two Ashes wins before England's comeback to draw the series 2-2.

This was followed by a clinical clean sweep at home, winning three Tests against Pakistan. They were not able to finish the home Test summer unbeaten, dropping the second Test against the West Indies to draw 1-1 thanks to Shamar Joseph's heroics for the tourists in Brisbane.

A 2-0 sweep away from home against New Zealand followed, before Australia hosted India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

After being handed a huge defeat in the first Test, Australia hit back with three wins in the next four Tests to help them seal their spot in the Ultimate Test.

The Aussies' final two Tests of the WTC 2023-25 cycle concluded with the visitors defeating Sri Lanka 2-0 in the subcontinent and finishing second in the table.

South Africa's road to the final

Matches Played: 12

Wins: 8

Losses: 3

Draws: 1

Points: 100

PCT: 69.44%

The Proteas' WTC journey started with a 1-1 drawn series against India at home, before being handed a 2-0 series defeat by New Zealand.

They then travelled to the West Indies, winning 1-0, before picking up pace with 2-0 wins against both Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

This meant that a thrilling two-wicket win against Pakistan at Centurion was enough to help them seal their berth in the final showdown.

They eventually went on to win the series 2-0 against Pakistan, earning their seventh consecutive Test win in this cycle, helping the Proteas qualify as the table toppers.

Key players

South Africa: Kagiso Rabada

World No. 2-ranked bowler has been the torchbearer for the Proteas in the pace unit, with his 47 wickets in 10 Tests crucial in South Africa's run to the Final.

His three five-wicket hauls and a sizzling 19.97 average in the current WTC cycle have played a key role in the Proteas' triumphs at home as well as away.

The right-armer also enjoys English conditions, picking up 30 wickets in six Tests there, with a five-wicket haul as well to his name.

Australia: Travis Head

Australia's left-hander has taken part in all 19 assignments for Australia so far in the current cycle, amassing 1177 runs and scoring three centuries, playing a major role in Australia's road to back-to-back WTC Finals.

The eighth-ranked Test batter brings plenty of experience playing in English conditions, making 734 runs in 10 Test outings over his career.

Travis also set the WTC Final stage on fire in 2023, scoring a stunning 163 that took away the Test mace from India at the Oval. Australia would hope for their talented southpaw to repeat his heroic at Lord's.

WTC25 Prize money

On 15 May, ICC have unveiled a massive prize money pool for the 2023–25 edition of the ICC World Test Championship.

The champions will walk away with USD $3.6 million, a significant jump from the USD $1.6 million awarded in both 2021 and 2023 while the runners-up will earn USD $2.16 million, up from USD $800,000.

Winners: 3,600,000 USD

Runners-up: 2,160,000 USD