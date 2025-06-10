Labuschagne to open for Australia in WTC final against South Africa

Marnus Labuschagne will open for Australia in the World Test Championship final against South Africa, captain Pat Cummins announced Tuesday.

Reigning champions Australia have struggled to fill the gap at the top of their order left by the retirement of David Warner 17 months ago.

Steve Smith initially plugged the hole, but only lasted four Tests before dropping back down to four and giving Nathan McSweeney a chance.

McSweeney struggled against the Jasprit Bumrah-led India late last year, with teenager Sam Konstas thrust into the side during the home series.

He scored a blazing 60 on debut, but was less effective in the next Test and was jettisoned in favour of Travis Head for Australia's tour of Sri Lanka.

But with Head reverting to five, Labuschagne, best known as a number three, has been promoted to open for the first time in his Test career.

Labuschagne will form a first-wicket partnership with Queensland teammate Usman Khawaja, with the fit-again Cameron Green returning to the Test side at number three.

Fast bowler Josh Hazlewood has been selected ahead of Scott Boland, with all-rounder Beau Webster included to provide back-up overs given Green is still not fit to bowl.

Australia team:

Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey (wkt), Pat Cummins (capt), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood