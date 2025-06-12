Rabada rues his luck despite five-wicket haul in WTC final

South Africa's Kagiso Rabada was left thinking of what might have been even though he took five Australia wickets as bowlers dominated Wednesday's first day of the World Test Championship final at Lord's.

Australia top-scorer Beau Webster was on eight when struck on the pad by Rabada.

Umpire Richard Illingworth turned down the lbw appeal –- and South Africa decided not to review. But replays showed the ball would have hit middle stump.

Webster went on to make 72 in Australia's 212 all out, and at stumps South Africa had collapsed to 43-4 -- a deficit of 169 runs.

Rabada, who took 5-51 while moving into fourth place ahead of Allan Donald on South Africa's all-time wicket-taking list, admitted he had made a mistake.

"(Twelfth man) Corbin Bosch came down to fine leg and said it was out and I was like, 'Oh no!'," Rabada told reporters after stumps. "It's a bit annoying."

Australia's Steve Smith, watching from the non-striker's end, was surprised by the lack of a review.

"It looked pretty good to me from the other end," he said. "Someone said they saw Rabada shape to say he had hit it, but it didn't look like that from my view."

Nevertheless, the 30-year-old Rabada, who has now taken 332 Test wickets compared to retired paceman Donald's 330, gave an inspired performance in his first international match since serving a one-month suspension for recreational drug use.

"It wasn't my best moment but life goes on," Rabada said of the ban.

Rabada added advice from former England fast bowler Stuart Broad had helped South Africa.

"He gave us a few pointers -- field placings, conditions, cloud cover."

'Good spot'

Asked how he felt to be behind only Dale Steyn, Shaun Pollock and Makhaya Ntini on South Africa's all-time list of leading Test bowlers, Rabada said: "It's honestly very simple –- all that you do is try to improve and win games for South Africa.

"To be on that list of bowlers is special. As a player growing up and playing for South Africa I have been inspired by those have come before and what they have done on the big stage."

But with Australia left-arm quick Mitchell Starc taking 2-10 in seven overs, the reigning champions were in a strong position at the close.

"I think we're in a good spot," said star batsman Smith, who made 66 and helped Webster add 79 for the fifth wicket following the all-rounder's shaky start.

"He did a terrific job," said Smith of Webster. "Playing in England suits him, the way he scores his runs square of the wicket when it is swinging around. He gets on top of the bounce, being tall, and he defends really well."