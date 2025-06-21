Was Shanto's return to runs overshadowed by Tigers' missing intent?

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto etched his name into the history books with twin centuries in a single Test, becoming the first Bangladeshi captain to do so.

His unbeaten 125 in the second innings followed a fluent 148 in the first, as Bangladesh declared at 285 for six, setting Sri Lanka a target of 296 on Day 5 in Galle Test today. After rattling Sri Lanka late in the day, Shanto decided to settle for a draw and shake hands with five overs left in the day.

It was a monumental personal milestone. With a reverse sweep off debutant Tharindu Rathnayake, Shanto joined an elite club as the 16th Test captain to score centuries in both innings, and the only foreign skipper to achieve that on Sri Lankan soil.

This was also his second such feat in Tests, first coming against Afghanistan in 2023. Thirteen others have achieved the feat more than once in the format. Mominul Haque is the only other Bangladesh player to have scored centuries in both innings of a Test.

Yet, despite the individual brilliance, murmurs of doubt persisted over Bangladesh's approach, particularly their intent, or the lack thereof, in pursuing a win.

Rain had washed out the morning session, leaving 37 overs for a final day push. When Bangladesh resumed on 177-3, they already had a lead of 187. But instead of pressing forward with urgency, they managed just 60 runs in 19 overs before rain interrupted again. Mushfiqur Rahim's run-out for 49 off 102 balls typified the sluggishness.

Even after the showers passed, and with Shanto on 87, the team opted to bat a further 11 overs.

Shanto's century came from 190 deliveries, achieved with watchful defense and without risk.

Only after securing his hundred did he open up, playing lofted strokes that hinted at a different gear he had deliberately avoided earlier, most likely to reach the personal milestone.

The declaration, though tactically delayed, set up a brief window for a dramatic finish. But Sri Lanka, rattled at 48-4, eventually held on to draw the match, begging the question: had Bangladesh declared earlier, might they have ensured a more dramatic end to this Test?

While the match ended without a result, the contrast was clear. Shanto's bat spoke volumes for his personal growth and one cannot also deny the contribution for the team to bring out from all the gloom the country's cricket has been going through in recent time.

Still, as the opportunity slipped through their fingers, it felt like Bangladesh had settled too early rather than chase a monumental moment.

