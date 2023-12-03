Tigresses face SA in first T20I today

Bangladesh women's cricket team will take on hosts South Africa in the first of the three-match T20I series, part of the ICC Women's Championship, at the Willowmoore Park in Benoni today.

Nigar Sultana and Co are coming from a 2-1 win over Pakistan at home recently and have made a couple of changes, with uncapped Lata Mondol and Shorifa Khatun getting an opportunity in the side.

The second and third T20Is are scheduled for December 6 and 8 respectively in Kimberly.

The Tigresses will also play in a practice match against South Africa Women's XI on December 12 in Bloemfontein before the first of the three-match ODI series begins in in East London on December 16.

The second ODI is scheduled for December 20 at Potchefstroom before the teams travel to Benoni for the third and final game of the tour on December 23.