Series drawn as Tigresses concede 3rd SA T20I 

Bangladesh women's cricket team missed out on a historic series win against South Africa in Kimberly on Saturday as they succumbed to an eight-wicket defeat in the third and final T20I of the three-match series.

The loss meant that the visitors have drawn the series 1-1, avoiding their first bilateral series defeat against South Africa.

Nigar Sultana Joty's side had come into the contest with a 1-0 lead after winning the first game followed by a no result in the second match, meaning that the chance of a series loss for the Tigresses was out of the question.

Chasing a 95-run target set by Bangladesh, South Africa skipper Laura Wolvaardt, on her return to the eleven, led her side to victory in 15.2 overs with a run-a-ball 49 that featured five fours.

Earlier, a misfire from Bangladesh's top-order saw the visitors get restricted to 94 for six. The top three comprising Murshida Khatun, Shamima Sultana, and Sobhana Mostary scored two, eight, and nought respectively and it was Lata Mondal's 62-ball 42-run grind that took Bangladesh to 94.

Shorna Akter tried to support her side with the bat this time around as she scored a 16-ball 23 before being run out.

South Africa debutant Ayanda Hlubi was the pick of the bowlers for the hosts as the right-arm seamer returned two wickets for 15 runs. She was aptly supported by her pace partner Masabata Klaas who scalped two.

South Africa never looked to be in doubt while chasing such a modest total.

Bangladesh seamer Marufa Akter struck inside the Powerplay to remove opener Tazmin Britts for 17 and off-spinner Shorifa Khatun trapped Anneke Bosch lbw in the eighth over but the visitors did not have enough runs on the board to put the hosts under considerable pressure.

The action will now move onto the ODIs. The Tigresses will play a tour match on December 12 in Bloemfontein before taking on the hosts in the first of the three-match series starting on December 16 in East London.