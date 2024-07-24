Cricket
Wed Jul 24, 2024 12:41 PM
Last update on: Wed Jul 24, 2024 12:44 PM

Tigresses eye 'A' game against Malaysia

Sports Reporter
PHOTO: STAR FILE

Bangladesh women's team will be looking to put forth their 'A' game when they take on Malaysia in their last Group B match of the ongoing Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024 at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Sri Lanka today.

The match will start at 2.30pm.

The Tigresses have played two matches so far in the ongoing meet but their performances were not convincing in either games.

Against Sri Lanka in their tournament opener, Bangladesh could make only 111-8, which the hosts chased down with 17 balls to spare and seven wickets in hand.

The Tigresses then took on Thailand on Monday, where it took them 17.3 overs to chase down a target of mere 97 runs. Nonetheless, Bangladesh's semifinal hopes are still alive thanks to the win over the Thai side.

Bangladesh skipper Nigar Sultana Joty heaved a sigh of relief after the much-needed victory, which was also their first in this format this year, but admitted that they were still far from their best.

Bangladesh, who are currently sharing the second spot with Thailand in their group, should reach the last four if they beat Malaysia today.

Sri Lanka have all but confirmed their place in the semis from this group after winning their first two games and will face Thailand in the last Group B match at the same venue later in the day.

