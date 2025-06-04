Kohli ranks Tests 'five levels' above T20Is, ODIs

India great Virat Kohli has reflected on his Test career for the first time since announcing his retirement from the format, calling it "five levels" above any other version of the game-- even in the midst of Indian Premier League (IPL) glory.

Interviewed moments after Royal Challengers Bengaluru finally lifted the IPL trophy after 18 years of trying, a jubilant Kohli took the opportunity to reminisce about his career in whites, offering a heartfelt perspective even as confetti rained down in Ahmedabad.

"This moment (the IPL win) is right up there with the best moments I've had in my career, but it still ranks five levels below Test cricket," Kohli said.

"That's how much I value Test cricket. That's how much I love Test cricket."

Kohli ended his red-ball career with 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85, including 30 centuries. He also featured in two World Test Championship finals during the competition's first two cycles, and played a key role in India's third campaign, helping the team finish third behind South Africa and Australia, who will contest the 2025 WTC final at Lord's.

India's most successful Test captain with 40 wins in 68 matches, Kohli used the platform to issue a passionate appeal to the next generation.

"I would just urge youngsters coming through to treat that format with respect," he said.

"If you perform in Test cricket, you walk around anywhere in the world, people look you in the eye, shake your hand, and say 'Well done, you played the game really well.'

"If you want to earn respect in world cricket all over, take up Test cricket, give your heart and soul to it, and earn the respect from legends."

