Tigresses did not get paid due to ‘technical reason’

Chairman of Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) Women's Wing Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel confirmed that the 26 contracted players of the national team pool did not get paid for five months due to a 'technical reason'.

Nigar Sultana Joty's troops clinched a 2-1 ODI series win over Pakistan after winning the third and final match in Mirpur on Friday after which it was reported that the players had not been getting their wages for five months.

Nadel explained the whole scenario pointing out that the board had not signed on the agreed contract list of players that needed to be sent to the accounts section for approval of the players' wages.

"It's because of a technical reason. We delivered the contract list (of players) to the board long before. Now, if the accounts department does not receive it from the board then they cannot approve the salaries.

"Since everyone was busy playing in series, tournaments, and camps, no one felt the financial difficulty nor did anyone inform me about it. I got to know four to five days back," Nadel told The Daily Star on Monday.

According to Nadel, none of the players had notified him about this mishap and did not create a ruckus despite not being paid for a period of five months.

Following the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa in February, the national team played series against Sri Lanka, India and them went to China to take part in the Asian Games before taking on Pakistan at home.

"I told Papon bhai about it at a dinner party two days ago after the series win against Pakistan. I had discussions about it with the CEO before this. The players did not create an issue out of this. We have confirmed the list and they will receive their salaries in the next one or two days," he said.

The series win over Pakistan propelled the Tigresses to seventh on the ICC Women's Championship standings. The top six teams will qualify directly for the World Cup in 2025 in India.