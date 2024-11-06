Tigers optimistic despite setbacks

The ODI format once again takes precedence for Bangladesh after a gap of over seven months as the Tigers take on Afghanistan in the first of the three ODIs at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the UAE today.

Following the ODI series against the Afghans, the Tigers will also tour the West Indies later this month for a full series, including three ODIs. Both these series will determine how Bangladesh go about their business in the upcoming Champions Trophy in February 2025.

The Tigers have been able to retain skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto's services for the time being but several issues tamper their optimism in terms of finding answers in the UAE where Bangladesh will be taking on a strong Afghanistan side that clinched statement wins in the last ODI World Cup in 2023.

Bangladesh's own campaign took a nose dive due to several off-field incidents in the lead-up to the World Cup -- including the frosty relationship between stalwarts Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan getting out in the open.

Before another major tournament's buildup, the absence of a few stars and prospective players coupled with the fact that the Shanto captaincy crisis has not reached a stable solution yet now creates a mini-crisis.

Two of the Tigers' players from the 15-member squad, Nasum Ahmed and Nahid Rana, were yet to get UAE visas, making them unavailable for the first ODI.

"Since there is still time till the match begins, I am hoping," Shanto said yesterday in the pre-match presser, trying to sound positive despite facing the predicament of having just 13 players available for the first game.

How the top-order fares is going to be of utmost importance in this series, especially after shambolic performances in the red-ball format recently.

Shanto talked about trying to sort out the team combination, saying "we would get those ideas [about Champions Trophy combinations] from here".

However, the absence of Liton Das -- missing the series due to illness -- and the unavailability of Shakib Al Hasan surely jeopardise the prospect of sorting the team combination.

"Some of the senior players are not here but we can't think about those who are not here. We can only think about what we have now and I believe we have the players who are able to perform here," Shanto said.

Bangladesh have misfiring openers at the moment. Soumya Sarkar and others might have to play out of their skin to remain in future plans heading to the Champions Trophy.

Shanto, however, relayed that top-order has to be given freedom.

"I don't want the top order to take too much pressure. I want them to enjoy the game and play according to what abilities they have. We have done well in the past [in this format], and of course, Afghanistan are good in these conditions but if we can play to our strengths, we can do very well against them," he concluded.

