Tigers in a bid to regain lost ODI mojo

After a disastrous Test series against South Africa, Bangladesh are now bracing themselves for a new challenge, this time in the ODI format, when they take on an in-form Afghanistan in a three-match series scheduled to start in Sharjah on November 6.

The second and last group of the Bangladesh contingent left for the UAE yesterday, a day after the first group, to feature in their first 50-over series in more than six months.

Historically, Bangladesh have an edge over Afghanistan in this format, with 10 wins and six losses which also includes three victories in the 2015, 2019 and 2023 editions of the ICC World Cup.

The Tigers also boasted off a perfect record against Afghanistan in bilateral ODI series until July last year, when they lost to the Afghans 2-1 in Chattogram, a series defeat which initiated a lean period for Bangladesh in what is widely accepted as their strongest format.

Although the team managed to make it to the Super Four of the following Asia Cup, they failed miserably in the ODI World Cup, finishing eighth among 10 teams, and also lost three more bilateral series – two against New Zealand and one against Sri Lanka.

The recent poor results in other formats, their lack of ODIs this year, foreign conditions and Afghanistan's red-hot form means that Bangladesh could arguably be considered underdogs in the upcoming series.

The Afghans recently clinched their maiden ODI series victory over South Africa, beating them 2-1 in the UAE and possess a strong squad covering all the basis required to excel in those conditions.

Dependable opener Ibrahim Zadran is out as he is still healing from an ankle surgery and uncapped Sediqullah Atal has been named in his place in their 19-member squad.

Sediqullah, who made 368 runs in five innings at a strike rate of 147.79 and played a significant role in Afghanistan's recent triumph in the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup in Oman, is expected to open the innings with Rahmanullah Gurbaz, another in-form batter who struck 194 run in three innings in the series against the Proteas.

Afghanistan also posses an impressive line-up of all-rounders in Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi and Gulbadin Naib, and also have their leg-spin maestro Rashid Khan on hand, who is more than handy with the bat.

The pace unit will be led by left-arm pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi and left-arm leg-spinner Noor Ahmad will add variety to this very potent bowling attack.

The fact that Bangladesh are arriving in the UAE just days before the series whereas the Afghans have been training for a good amount of time, would also be a challenge for the Tigers – one of the many they have to overcome if they want to regain their lost mojo in ODIs.