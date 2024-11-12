Miraz rues dew factor after Afghan defeat

Bangladesh's stand-in skipper Mehedi Hasan Miraz hinted that dew might have played a big role in his team's failure to defend their score of 244-8 in the third ODI against Afghanistan and concede the three-match series 2-1 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the UAE yesterday.

"We saw in the last two matches that the wicket was spinning and that is why we wanted to bat [first]. Some dew came in [tonight], so ball was coming on too easy [to the bat]," Miraz said after the match.

At the toss before the match, Miraz could hardly hold back his excitement after the coin fell in his favour and declared it to the match referee that he wanted to bat first even before the presenter Pakistan's Ramiz Raza could ask him the question.

The reason behind his excitement was understandable as winning the toss and batting first had been a precursor to winning the game in the first two ODIs as batting seemingly got harder at night.

But all those pre-match plans got blown away by Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who struck a dominating ton, and Azmatullah Omarzai, who hit an unbeaten 70, and their joint resilience ensured Afghanistan won their third ODI series in a row.

Miraz, although heartbroken, gave them their due credit.

"Credit goes to them, they played really well, especially Gurbaz and Omarzai," said the all-rounder.

The Afghan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi was a bit more expressive in showering praises on his match-winning players.

"When we lost the toss, it was a little disappointing. If you see the behaviour of the pitch in the second innings, batting is difficult. But the way our boys took responsibility, and the way Gurbaz, Omarzai and [Mohammad] Nabi did it, I am really proud of them," said the Afghan skipper.

Debutant Nahid Rana's raw pace kept Afghan batters on their toes and gave Bangladesh some hope of defending 244. But in the end, Gurbaz and Omarzai's resilience and a late cameo from the experience Nabi took the Afghans over the line.

Mahmudullah Riyad could have been the hero of the match with a run-a-ball 98, narrowly missing out on a ton. While he and Miraz persevered during a 145-run stand for the fifth wicket, Bangladesh ended up falling a few runs short.

Not being able to take wickets in the middle overs after Mustafizur Rahman and Nahid's early strikes, saw Afghanistan in the driving seat.

When Gurbaz and Gulbadin Naib fell in quick succession, Bangladesh felt they were in with a chance but Nabi and Omarzai, who looked determined to try and make up for two ducks in the first two games of the series, clinched the game in style together.

Gurbaz's 101 off 120, laced with seven sixes and five fours allowed Afghanistan to see of Bangladesh's pace challenge.

"I think he is the match-winner player. Whenever he scores runs, he did a lot for our team. Very happy for him. He is very talented and hopefully he can take that momentum to the next series and also the Champions Trophy," Shahidi said as Afghanistan look to bigger challenges after Sharjah triumph.