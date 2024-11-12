‘You can’t buy pace’

Although the ODI series against Afghanistan ended in disappointment for Bangladesh, as they suffered a five-wicket defeat in the third ODI and lost the three-match series 2-1, it marked a promising start in the 50-over format for the country's newest pace sensation Nahid Rana.

Rana had already impressed in Test cricket, having played five Tests where he picked 14 wickets and startled many batters with sheer pace.

The pacer made his ODI debut in the series-deciding third ODI against Afghanistan and once again made the batters hop around with his speed and accuracy.

He finished with figures of 2-40 in his 10 overs where he also bowled a maiden, but the figures don't do him justice.

In his opening burst, he made the new ball talk, consistently bowled at around 145 kmph, nearly hitting the 151 kmph mark once.

Bangladesh should be proactive and hire the best Strength and conditioning expert and dietician they can afford and attach them to Nahid Rana in particular, and their fast bowling group. Very impressive pace. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) November 11, 2024

Bangladesh head coach Phil Simmons heaped praises on the pacer for how he bowled on debut and said the management would focus on nurturing his raw talent.

"Rana bowled exceptionally well today [yesterday]. You cannot buy pace. You can't teach people to be quick. That's natural for Rana," Simmons said in the post-match press conference after the third ODI.

"We will try to nurture it as much as possible. He is an exciting talent as he has an attitude towards bowling fast. I love what I see," he added.

Simmons was not the only former West Indies international to be impressed by Rana as former Caribbean fast bowler and current commentator Ian Bishop also took to social media to praise Rana and spoke about the need to look after him to ensure he doesn't lose his raw pace.

"Bangladesh should be proactive and hire the best strength and conditioning expert and dietician they can afford and attach them to Nahid Rana in particular, and their fast bowling group. Very impressive pace," Bishop posted on X during the third ODI.