Thrust into captain's role, Miraz radiates composure

Bangladesh's innings suddenly had a familiar look at 72 for four yesterday, despite the openers putting up a fifty stand against Afghanistan in the third and final ODI in the UAE.

However, Mehedi Hasan Miraz played an anchor's knock during a vital 145-run partnership off 188 balls with Mahmudullah Riyad for the fifth wicket to pull Bangladesh out of trouble in a series-deciding game at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Beside holding the innings together, Miraz's role was key to keeping the spinners at bay, which is why he is usually the one promoted up the order against Afghanistan.

His 119-ball 66 may look slow and cumbersome, but given Bangladesh's recent batting debacles -- one of which happened in this very series, where they lost their last eight wickets for 23 runs from a good position -- Miraz's innings was necessary.

When Rashid Khan was making his presence felt, Miraz overcame that period of pressure, and his holding up one end allowed Mahmudullah to play his shots. Mahmudullah's run-a-ball 98, laced with seven fours and three sixes, and Miraz's knock defined Bangladesh's innings as the Tigers posted 244 for eight.

Miraz got his fifty in 106 deliveries and fell looking to accelerate in the death overs. But the way he coped with the run-out mix-up that led to Zakir Hasan's dismissal showed he had the ability to meet the demands placed on him.

In all likelihood, Miraz, named vice-captain, is set to captain the side in West Indies Tests, taking over duties from Najmul Hossain Shanto, who has been ruled out of the upcoming Tests due to a groin strain. Shanto, who was also unable to play yesterday due to that injury, talked about Miraz's innings at the interval.

"Miraz and Riyad bhai showed a lot of character and I am especially happy with the batting during the middle overs period," he said.

While Shanto was disappointed that Mahmudullah missed out on a hundred, Miraz being able to play second fiddle did not go unnoticed.

"Brilliant batting [from Riyad]. And especially the way Miraz showed his calmness in the middle overs when we lost two-three wickets suddenly. I think that was the plan," Shanto said.

"When Riyad bhai went out to bat, he showed his experience taking it one ball at a time. Little disappointed he missed a hundred, but I think the team is in a good position," he added.

When Shanto was injured in the second ODI, it was also Miraz who took charge of the team during a must-win encounter. Shanto had said he was impressed.

"I think Miraz did a good job (as the stand-in captain). It was a difficult one for him, especially taking up the role in a pressure match like this one," the skipper had said after the second ODI.

Yesterday was Miraz's 100th ODI and also his first as captain on an official basis. In the absence of Shanto alongside a few key seniors in the West Indies series, Miraz's leadership qualities will be tested.

So far, his calmness has answered the team's calls with the bat. In the second ODI, he relieved Shanto on the field, and the Tigers will need his calmness in a tough West Indies tour.