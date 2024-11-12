Afghanistan overtake Bangladesh in ODI rankings

Bangladesh and Afghanistan have traded places in the latest update of the ICC ODI rankings after the three-match ODI series between the sides with the Tigers slipping down one spot to number nine and the Afghans moving above them to number eight.

Bangladesh lost the three-match ODI series to Afghanistan 2-1 in the UAE after conceding a five-wicket defeat in the third ODI at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium yesterday.

Both teams have identical 85 rating points, however, the Afghans are ahead of Bangladesh by decimal points.

The Afghanistan series was Bangladesh's first ODI series in seven months, having last played a home series against Sri Lanka in March.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan have been on a roll in the 50-over format in recent times, having defeated South Africa 2-1 in a three-match series in September in Sharjah as well.

Both Bangladesh and Afghanistan have three more ODIs lined up this year, with the Tigers set to take on the West Indies in the Caribbean in December and Afghanistan to play away against Zimbabwe in the same month.