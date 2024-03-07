Tigers' ODI players join practice session in Sylhet

The Bangladesh team members practiced at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium today following the series-levelling win over Sri Lanka in the second of the three T20Is but it was prominently the ODI side members partaking in the session.

Tanzid Hasan Tamim and Mehedi Hasan Miraz have both joined the session along with veteran Mushfiqur Rahim. All three are part of the ODI side for the Sri Lanka series.

Skipper Najmul Hossain and openers Soumya Sarkar and Anamul Haque also took part in batting sessions along with Taijul Islam who also rolled his arm with the ball. Soumya and Shanto were seen receiving some instructions from head coach Chandika Hathurursingha.

Apart from Tanzim Hasan Sakib, who did not play in the second T20I, the rest of the bowling group were absent.

Liton Das, Mahmudullah Riyad, Towhid Hridoy, and Jaker Ali were also absent.