Tigers leave for West Indies without injured Shanto

Bangladesh's all-format skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto will miss the upcoming two-match Test series in the West Indies – a series that is part of the World Test Championship – due to a groin injury, a Bangladesh Cricket Board press release confirmed yesterday.

Shanto, who missed the series-deciding third ODI against Afghanistan, suffered the injury while fielding in the second ODI against Afghanistan last week. An MRI report later suggested that the 26-year-old would need a few weeks to recover, ruling him out of the West Indies Tests which will run from November 22 to December 5.

"We have received the team physio's report and the scan report, which has confirmed a Grade II strain on his left groin. He has been ruled out of the third ODI against Afghanistan and will also be unavailable for the Test series in the West Indies," BCB's Senior Physician Dr. Debashis Chowdhury was quoted in a media release.

Meanwhile, several members of the Test squad, including Taijul Islam, left for the West Indies yesterday. During their transit in Dubai, they will be joined by the other members of the Test squad who were in the UAE for the ODI series against Afghanistan in Sharjah yesterday and left for the Caribbeans.

The first Test will be played in Antigua from November 22 and the second match will take place in Jamaica from November 30.