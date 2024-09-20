Taskin sends Jadeja packing early on Day 2

Cricket
India's Ravindra Jadeja watches the ball after playing a shot during the first day of the first Test cricket match between India and Bangladesh at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on September 19, 2024. Photo: AFP

Bangladesh's Taskin Ahmed finally found success in the Chennai Test as the right-arm pacer picked up the wicket of overnight batter Ravindra Jadeja early on the second day today.

India are 379-8 in 89 overs in their first innings, right after new batter Akash Deep became Taskin's second victim.  

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

With India resuming the day's play at 339-6, ton-up Ravichandran Ashwin and Jadeja eyeing three figures, Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto wasted no time in taking the new ball at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium.

It paid dividends soon, as the first delivery of the third over led to a caught-behind dismissal, leaving Jadeja 14 runs short of what could have been the all-rounder's fifth Test century and the seventh-wicket partnership just one run shy of 200.

In his next over, Taskin came agonisingly close to picking his second wicket -- that of Akash Deep -- but poor fielding let him down as Shakib Al Hasan dropped a regulation catch at square leg. 

 

