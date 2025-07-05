Tanvir takes five as Tigers clinch 2nd Sri Lanka ODI

Bangladesh's Tanvir Islam (R) celebrates after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Nishan Madushka during the second one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo on July 5, 2025. Photo: AFP

Left-arm spinner Tanvir Islam claimed his maiden five-wicket haul to guide Bangladesh to a hard-fought 16-run victory over Sri Lanka in the second ODI of the three-match series at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Saturday.

The win saw Bangladesh bounce back from a 77-run defeat in the first ODI, leveling the series 1-1 and setting up a decisive third match in Pallekele on Tuesday.

Tanvir finished with figures of 5 for 32 in 10 overs, playing a pivotal role in restricting Sri Lanka and setting up a thrilling series finale.

Defending a modest target of 248, Bangladesh's bowlers faced early pressure as Sri Lanka got off to a flying start, courtesy of Kusal Mendis. The right-handed batter struck a blistering 56 off just 31 deliveries, reaching his half-century in only 20 balls. However, Tanvir provided the crucial breakthrough, trapping Mendis leg-before shortly after the Powerplay.

That wicket turned the tide as the spinners tightened their grip. Tanvir continued to make inroads, removing Kamindu Mendis (33 off 51), while part-time bowler Shamim Hossain dismissed Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka. The hosts were reduced to 126 for five by the 26th over.

Bangladesh continued to apply pressure through regular wickets, but Sri Lanka remained in the contest thanks to Janith Liyanage's determined effort. The middle-order batter scored a composed 85-ball 78 , anchoring the innings deep into the chase. He added a crucial 58-run partnership for the ninth wicket with tailender Dushmantha Chameera, who remained unbeaten on 13 off 31 balls.

Despite Liyanage's resistance and a few missed chances by the visitors, Mustafizur Rahman eventually ended the fightback by dismissing him in the 48th over, sealing victory for Bangladesh.

Tanvir takes five as Tigers close in on victory

Bangladesh left-arm spinner Tanvir Islam picked up a five-wicket haul as the Tigers inched closer to a victory in the second ODI of the three-match series in Colombo on Saturday.

Tanvir completed his fifer by picking up Maheesh Theekshana in the 39th over after which the hosts were left reeling at 170-8, with Janith Liyanage unbeaten on 34 off 61 deliveries. He was joined at the crease by tailender Dushmantha Chameera.

Tanvir returned figures of 5-39.

Eariler, Liyanage received a reprieve when wicket-keeper Jaker Ali dropped a sitter down the leg side in the 37th over.

Tigers claw back after Mendis onslaught

Bangladesh's spinners got them back into the contest after Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis gave the Lankans a strong start in the second ODI of the three-match series in Colombo on Saturday.

Left-arm spinner Tanvir Islam trapped Mendis lbw in the 12th over to end the right-hander's 31-ball 56-run onslaught before Shamim Hossain managed to get the better of Sri Lanka skipper Charith Asalanka (six runs off 17 balls) in the 19th over. The dismissals not only slowed down the scoring rate but also reduced the hosts to 112-4 after 22 overs.

Kamindu Mendis remained unbeaten on 27 (off 43 deliveries) and was accompanied by Janith Liyanage, not out on three off 10 balls, at the other end.

Tigers struggling as Sri Lanka make brisk start

Despite picking up two wickets in the Powerplay, Bangladesh bowlers struggled to keep a lid on proceedings as Sri Lanka raced off to 75-2 after 10 overs in pursuit of a 249-run target in the second ODI of the three-match series in Colombo on Saturday.

Kusal Mendis was the aggressor, notching up a 20-ball half-century to pile misery on the Tigers. The right-hander also put together a 69-run stand with opener Nishan Madushka (17 runs off 25 balls) after the dismissal of Pathum Nissanka in the second over of the innings.

Nissanka was trapped lbw by Tanzim Sakib before left-arm spinner Tanvir Islam dismissed Madushka in the last over of the Powerplay.

Sakib's late cameo helps Bangladesh score 248

Thanks to some quick runs from Tanzim Hasan Sakib late in the innings, Bangladesh were able to finish with a total of 248 all out in 45.5 overs in their second of the three-match ODI series against hosts Sri Lanka at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo today.

Had pacers Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Mustafizur Rahman not added 30 runs for the final wicket, the Tigers' total could have been much less. Sakib made an unbeaten 21-ball 33, including two fours and as many maximums, while Mustafizur could not open his account after surviving seven deliveries.

It was yet another batting collapse that saw Bangladesh lose the plot in the game -- they lost four wickets for just 24 runs before Sakib helped the Tigers get a fighting total.

The Tigers had lost the first game by 77 runs, following a humiliating collapse that saw them lose seven wickets for five runs just two days ago at the same venue. Bangladesh continued this trend in today's match as well, with batters failing to score big even after decent starts.

Earlier, Bangladesh saw a number of partnerships forged, but no batters were able to convert their starts into something meaningful -- a longstanding problem for the Tigers across formats.

Opener Parvez Hossain Emon (67 off 69) and Towhid Hridoy (51 off 69) notched fifties before Bangladesh lost the plot.

Tigers in trouble after Emon fifty

Batters threw wickets away as Bangladesh lost half their side for 159 after 29 overs in the second ODI of the three-match series against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Saturday.

Towhid Hridoy remained unbeaten on 25 off 42 balls and was joined by Jaker Ali in the middle.

Opener Parvez Emon scored a half-century, a 69-ball 67, before being undone by a Wanindu Hasaranga googly in the 20th -- the only dismissal so far that came from the brilliance of the bowler.

Before that, Najmul Hossain Shanto, who looked solid for his 19-ball 14, gave his wicket away to part-timer Charith Asalanka as the left-hander failed to put away a long hop, hitting it straight to deep midwicket -- the lone fielder in that region. Shanto's dismissal put an end to a promising 63-run stand with Emon.

Skipper Mehidy Hasan Miraz (nine off 10 balls) joined the procession when he decided to take on Dushmantha Chameera -- Sri Lanka's fastest pacer in the match -- with an expansive pull over square leg. The right-hander mistimed it and was caught at backward square leg in the 23rd over.

Five overs later, it was Shamim Hossain who comfortably managed a run-a-ball 22 he fell after trying to take on a short ball bowled by pacer Asitha Fernando. The length got big on the left-hander as he became slightly unbalanced when he hooked it, hoping the ball would travel over the fine leg boundary but it flew straight to the fielder stationed in that position.

Bangladesh make brisk start despite Tamim's fall

Tanzid Hasan Tamim, half-centurion from the first match, fell cheaply (7) but Bangladesh made a brisk start to their innings, reaching .65 for one in 10 overs.

Tamim was dismissed by Asitha Fernando, the batsman edging a slower delivery outside the off-stump.

However, Parvez Hossain Emon (37*) and Najmul Hossain Shanto (12*) continued the repair job, ensuring a healthy run-rate.

Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz has won the toss and opted to bat first in the second ODI against Sri Lanka, looking to keep the three-match series alive with a win at the R Premadasa Stadium today.

Having suffered a galling 77-run defeat in the first match despite having made a good start with both the ball and the bat, Bangladesh would be looking to turn the table. They would be mindful of Sri Lanka's spin challenge later in the day, hence there was no hesitation as Miraz opted to bat.

To add to the visitors challenges, they will also be without head coach Phil Simmons in the second match who left for a scheduled doctor's appointment in the UK.

TEAMS

Two changes for Bangladesh are Shamim Hossain and Hasan Mahmud are in for Litton Das and Taskin Ahmed.

Bangladesh: 1 Tanzid Hasan, 2 Parvez Hossain, 3 Nazmul Hossain Shanto, 4 Shamim Hossain 5 Towhid Hridoy, 6 Mehidy Hasan Miraz (capt), 7 Jaker Ali, 8 Tanzim Hasan, 9 Hasan Mahmud, 10 Tanvir Islam, 11 Mustafizur Rahman

Two changes for Sri Lanka as well, Dunith Wellalage and Dushmantha Chameera in for Milan Rathnayake and Eshan Malinga.

Sri Lanka: 1 Nishan Madushka, 2 Pathum Nissanka, 3 Kusal Mendis, 4 Kamindu Mendis, 5 Charith Asalanka (capt.), 6 Janith Liyanage, 7 Dunith Wellalage, 8 Wanindu Hasaranga, 9 Maheesh Theekshana 10 Dushmantha Chameera 11 Asitha Fernando