Taijul ends Williamson vigil as New Zealand trail by 44

Taijul Islam broke through the castle of Kane Williamson close to the end of the second day as New Zealand were 266 for eight before bad light put an end to the day's play in Sylhet.

The New Zealand skipper scored 104 runs off 205 deliveries -- his innings featuring two dropped-chances -- as New Zealand ate away at the Bangladesh total on a gripping second day at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

Kyle Jamieson (7) and Tim Southee (1) will start the third day's play tomorrow.

Taijul was the most successful of the Bangladesh bowlers with four wickets for 89 runs. The three other bowlers and part-timer Mominul Haque got a wicket each.

Williamson rides luck to reach 29th century

Kane Williamson rode his luck on his way to a 29th Test century in the first Test against Bangladesh in Sylhet today.

The Kiwi skipper was dropped twice -- both in his 60s and both off the bowling of off-spinner Nayeem Hasan on way to a fighting century in testing conditions as New Zealand ate away at the deficit.

The Kiwi skipper brought up his century off hundred off 189 deliveries as New Zealand were 255 for six, chasing Bangladesh's first-innings total of 310.

Glenn Phillips had just been dismissed by part-time spinner Mominul Haque for 42, that dismissal bringing an end to a 78-run partnership.

Taijul ends Mitchell's charmed life

Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam sent back Daryll Mitchell with a beautifully disguised delivery but Kane Williamson was trudging along as New Zealand continued to chip away at Bangladesh's first-innings total of 310 on the second day of the Sylhet Test today.

Mitchell fell for a 64-ball 41, having survived a couple of close calls -- an edge to the keeper which the umpire didn't give out and Bangladesh didn't appeal for and then a chip which fell agonisingly short of the fielder. However, Taijul's guile drew him in front and keeper Nurul Hasan made no mistake in uprooting the bails, ending a 66-run fourth-wicket stand.

Earlier, Shoriful Islam had got rid of Henry Nicholls for 19 shortly before he was unlucky not to take the scalp of Mitchell.

Williamson, meanwhile, soldiered along on 66 runs off 110 deliveries and has Tom Blundell for company as New Zealand will start the last session of the day at 168 for four.

Williamson, Nicholls rebuild New Zealand innings

Kane Williamson and Henry Nicholls put on an unbroken 34-run third-wicket stand as New Zealand went for Lunch on Day 2 of the Sylhet Test 78 for two.

The pair added 34 runs in 8.3 overs, as they looked to increase the scoring rate by take the attack to the three Bangladesh spinners. Williamson, the New Zealand captain, was batting on 26 off 35 deliveries while Nicholls was on 11 off 25.

Miraz dismisses Conway, NZ lose both openers

Bangladesh off-spinner Mehedi Hasan Miraz dismissed New Zealand opener Devon Conway for 12 to leave the visitors two down for 46 after 16 overs on Day Two of the first Test at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Miraz got one to go on with the arm from round the wicket as it got the inside edge of Conway bat after which it scooped off the pads to silly point.

The dismissal brought Henry Nicholls to the crease, with Kane Williamson unbeaten on eight at the other end.

Taijul gives Bangladesh first breakthrough

Bangladesh's left-arm spinner Taijul Islam removed New Zealand opener Tom Latham to give his side the first breakthrough on Day Two of the first Test against New Zealand at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Latham , who scored 21, scooped one up to short fine leg while trying to sweep Taijul in the 13th over of the innings.

New Zealand were one down for 36 after 13 overs, with Devon Conway unbeaten on 11 at the crease where he was joined by Kane Williamson following Latham's dismissal.

Bangladesh all out for 310

Bangladesh failed to add any run to their overnight total as they were all out for 310 on Day Two of the first Test against New Zealand at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Shoriful Islam was the last wicket to go as he was trapped lbw on the very first delivery of the morning session bowled by Kiwi skipper Tim Southee.

The last pair managed to add a 20-run stand before Bangladesh got skittled out, with Shoriful adding 13 runs while Taijul managed eight.

Bangladesh opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy top-scored with 86 after the hosts decided to bat first having won the toss.

Joy missed out on a hundred and was the only batter to register a fifty-plus score on a scorecard where all batters barring Taijul Islam managed to reach double figures.

New Zealand's Glenn Phillips starred with his off-spin, picking up four wickets on the first day for 53 runs, while Kyle Jamieson and Ajaz Patel scalped two each.