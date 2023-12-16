Soumya will play important role in NZ ODIs: Shanto

Bangladesh's stand-in captain Najmul Hossain Shanto said that returning all-rounder Soumya Sarkar will by playing an important role in the forthcoming ODI series against New Zealand in the absence of regular captain and ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan.

"Soumya's role will be very important," Shanto told reporters today, a day before the first ODI in Dunedin.

"His bowling will be very important along with his batting, as Shakib bhai is not here. I think the team management and the selectors included him keeping these things in mind. He also has the experience," Shanto added.

Soumya had made his return to the ODI team after a gap of two-and-a-half years in the home series against the Kiwis in September but was left out from the World Cup squad.

The Southpaw was recalled to the white-ball squad for Bangladesh's ODI and T20 series against New Zealand and, judging from the hints dropped by skipper Shanto, is likely to take the place of injured Shakib in the playing eleven.

Soumya looked in decent touch in the lone practice game of the tour on December 14, which Bangladesh won 26 runs, scoring 59 off 51 balls against the New Zealand XI and went wicketless in his four overs while conceding 25.

The 30-year-old's ODI stats in New Zealand, however, don't give out a rosy picture as he has so far made 173 runs in nine innings at an average of 15.44 and has taken only one wicket.