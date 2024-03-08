Soumya and Liton ‘put their hands up’ on getting approach wrong in first T20I

Bangladesh will take on Sri Lanka in the third and final T20I in Sylhet on Saturday, hoping to clinch their very first T20I series against the former world champions. Following a solid bowling effort, the start from the opening pair allowed Bangladesh to breathe easy during an eight-wicket win in the second T20I.

Both Liton Das and Soumya Sarkar, however, had fallen to awkward shots in the first T20I, and thus head coach Chandika was asked about the duo in the pre-match press conference.

Soumya asserted some control in the second T20I but perished softly, but the head coach said he was contributing to the team.

"Look at the start we got, 63 [in Powerplay]. T20, it's very amazing. We don't see how many hundreds we are playing in world cricket. As long as they are playing for the team and contributing for the team, that's what we want. He's got everything at the moment. He's got a crucial wicket for that game as Mendis was the most dangerous player in both games from their team," Chandika said on Soumya.

He also informed that both Liton and Soumya admitted they will work on their mistakes.

"Both of them put their hands up after the first game that their approach was wrong and they will work on it and play good cricket. I am old enough to understand that people make mistakes."

In Soumya and Liton, Bangladesh featured their 13th opening pair in the preceding two years. Asked about the desired stability, Chandika asserted, "It's not about this pair but correcting what we have done wrong in the past.

"Because if something was working, I don't think they would have made so many changes. If it is working, we would love to see that continuity, not just the opening pair. Yes, the approach was very good."

Bangladesh drew a two-match away series against Sri Lanka in the 2016/17 tour but lost one away series in 2012/13 and two home series in 2014 and 2018 respectively. Chandika said the team is aware of sticking to their game plan before the series-decider tomorrow.

"We are in position to win this series. We are doing hundred percent and our goal is to win this match, but to do that, it's a day game and [there are] other factors we need to consider. So we are aware of that and try to execute our game plan which gives us the best chance to win the series. But Sri Lanka are a very good T20 team and whatever has happened, we are trying to focus on us."