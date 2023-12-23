What forced Soumya to retire hurt?

Bangladesh opener Soumya Sarkar washes his eyes to get rid of an uncomfortable situation during the third one-day international against New Zealand at McLean Park in Napier on December 23, 2023. Photo: AFP

Bangladesh opener Soumya Sarkar showed glimpses of return to form in the second and third ODIs of the three-match series against New Zealand, but could not finish things off himself in Napier due to a bizarre issue.

The left-handed gave away 63 runs in six overs without taking a wicket and then got dismissed for a duck in the first match in Dunedin, which Bangladesh lost by 44 runs (DLS method).

However, Soumya stormed back to form in face of heavy criticism with a record-breaking 169 in the next match in Nelson, which however Bangladesh lost by seven wickets.

The veteran carried the form into Napier, taking three wickets for 18 runs as Bangladesh skittled the hosts for 98 runs. And it looked like all was falling into place as he started off the run chase, along with Anamul Haque, quite comfortably, scoring four off 16 balls.

However, as Soumya was looking to unwind, he was hit by a bug. According to various sources, a bug had somehow found its way to the inside of the eyelashes of Soumya. The batter took time off, twice, and had all sorts of remedies applied -- pouring water and eyedrops, but as things turned out, the bug was too stubborn to get rid off.

Instead, Soumya had to walk back to the pavilion, retired hurt for four. He might have been able to return had some point of time in Bangladesh needed, but Anamul (37) and skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (51 not out) made sure Soumya's services were not needed.