Hathurusingha terms current Bangladesh Test squad ‘most rounded’

Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusingha labelled the current Test team the 'most rounded' Tigers' squad and said the recent 2-0 series win over Pakistan gave them the confidence to be 'competitive' in the upcoming two-match Test series against India.

"I think this is probably the most rounded team produced from Bangladesh in my tenure this time," Hathurusingha told reporters after his side completed their second day's practice session at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai ahead of the opening Test, starting on September 19.

"We have come with a lot of pacers and we got good fast bowlers. We got a really good experienced spin attack. And then the batting, we actually have batting depth because of two reasons. One is two of our spinners are genuine batters who got Test hundreds.

"And then two of our wicketkeepers who are our main batters. So, the balance of the team for this series is really good and that actually gives us a lot more confidence that we can be competitive in the series," he added.

Bangladesh travelled to India on the back of clean-sweeping Pakistan and clinching their maiden Test series win over the Asian side, that too at their own backyard, after a series of scintillating performances from their players in both Tests.

From Mushifqur Rahim, Liton Das and Mehedi Hasan Miraz's batting brilliance to a fearsome bowling performance from their pace and spin departments, it was a complete team effort that brought Bangladesh a terrific result in Pakistan.

Now the challenge gets even tougher as they are set to play against India, which are yet to lose any Test series on home soil since 2012 and won successive 17 Test series in the last 12 years.

"Certainly, it [the Test series win in Pakistan] gives us a lot of confidence coming into the series," Hathurusingha claimed.

"Not because of the outcome of the series, but the way we played in that series, the way we handled certain situations. We were behind the game in both Test matches and then how we came back and then the people who contributed at different times, it gives us a lot of belief for this series.

"Pressure is a privilege. I think it gives us a lot more belief that there is something to look forward as well. But then we really understand where we stand and our strength and limitations. But we are really encouraged by playing the best team in the world like coming in India and playing against India, that's the best challenge you can get nowadays in cricket.

"So, playing against the best always makes you feel where you stand and as a sportsman, we are looking forward to that challenge," he said, adding that he is counting on their talismanic all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan's performance in the upcoming series.

"He always plays a huge part in Bangladesh cricket whenever he is available. He obviously gives us the luxury to balance the team the way we want. The way we want to play an extra bowler or extra batsman because of his all-round capability," said the Sri Lankan.

"So he gives that adaptability as well as huge experience. He is probably one of the longest-running international players going around and he's coming from playing County matches. We have seen him in good shape. So he brings a lot in the team not only his skill set but otherwise as well," he added.

The opening Test will get underway in Chennai on Thursday while the second Test, scheduled in Kanpur, will begin on September 27.