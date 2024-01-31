Cricket
Shoaib Malik to return to BPL on Friday 

Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Veteran Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik is set for a return to action for Bangladesh Premier League side Fortune Barishal after a sudden departure from the tournament last week.

Barishal confirmed that they will welcome back the all-rounder, who will join the side on February 2, on the eve of their final match in Sylhet. 

The 41-year-old played three matches for the 2022 finalists having scored 29 runs but it was his exploits with the ball that saw him come under immense scrutiny. 

Shoaib Malik
Shoaib Malik’s part in 10th BPL over

Malik, who bowled one over in each of his first two matches, made headlines and was the centre of a social media storm after he bowled three no-balls and conceded 18 runs in the fourth over of the innings in Barishal's second match of the season against Khulna Tigers. 

Shoaib Malik no-ball
Shoaib Malik, Barishal refute suspected foul play

Barishal confirmed on Thursday that Malik will play no further part in the tournament and had left for Dubai for personal reasons following Barishal's final game of the Dhaka phase against Comilla Victorians on Tuesday.
 

Fortune BarishalShoaib Malik
