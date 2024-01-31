Shoaib Malik to return to BPL on Friday 

Veteran Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik is set for a return to action for Bangladesh Premier League side Fortune Barishal after a sudden departure from the tournament last week.

Barishal confirmed that they will welcome back the all-rounder, who will join the side on February 2, on the eve of their final match in Sylhet.

The 41-year-old played three matches for the 2022 finalists having scored 29 runs but it was his exploits with the ball that saw him come under immense scrutiny.

Malik, who bowled one over in each of his first two matches, made headlines and was the centre of a social media storm after he bowled three no-balls and conceded 18 runs in the fourth over of the innings in Barishal's second match of the season against Khulna Tigers.

Barishal confirmed on Thursday that Malik will play no further part in the tournament and had left for Dubai for personal reasons following Barishal's final game of the Dhaka phase against Comilla Victorians on Tuesday.

