‘Marriage is hard. Divorce is hard’: Sania Mirza reignites divorce rumours

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza recently posted a cryptic quote on her Instagram stories, with an excerpt that reads, "Divorce is hard." This has fueled speculations and rumours about her bitter relationship with Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik.

The profound lines shared by Sania originated from an Instagram page named healing_out.loud.

"Marriage is challenging. Divorce is challenging. Choose your challenge. Obesity is challenging. Being fit is challenging. Choose your challenge. Being in debt is challenging. Being financially disciplined is challenging. Choose your challenge. Communication is challenging. Not communicating is challenging. Choose your challenge. Life will never be easy. It will always be challenging. But we can choose our challenges. Pick wisely," reads the quote posted by Sania on her Instagram stories.

On January 8, Sania shared another post with the caption, "When something disturbs the peace of your heart, let it go."

In fact, Sania has deleted most of her recent pictures with Shoaib Malik from her Instagram.

Rumors of Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik's separation have been circulating since November 2022. The conversation quieted down briefly after Sania and Shoaib appeared together on the show 'The Mirza Malik Show,' where he expressed missing Sania during Eid.

However, in 2023, the rumors resurfaced as the Pakistani cricketer updated his Instagram bio, removing the part that previously read: "Husband to a Superwoman @mirzasaniar."

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik got married in 2010. They have a son named Izhaan Mirza Malik.