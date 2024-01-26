Shoaib Malik, Barishal refute suspected foul play

Fortune Barishal owner Mizanur Rahman went back on his words and brushed aside rumours of suspected foul play by their Pakistani recruit Shoaib Malik, who flew to Dubai after the Dhaka phase of the 10th Bangladesh Premier League.

Malik was scheduled to join the team before the Sylhet phase, which started today, but the all-rounder will not take any further part in the tournament.

Malik's sudden departure raised a few eyebrows, especially considering his bizarre bowling in his last game when he bowled three no-balls in an over.

It was Mizanur who was quoted as saying to a private TV Channel that Malik's doings in the BPL need to be looked into by the ICC's Anti-Corruption Unit in order to rule out chances of any foul play. However, in his latest statement, Mizanur 'protested the rumours', saying that 'Malik is a good player' who has 'given his best for the team'.

"We have heard many things about Shoaib Malik in the past few days and I protest those rumours. Shoaib Malik is a good player and he has given his best for the team. So we don't want to discuss the issue anymore. Since we lost two consecutive matches, we would want to concentrate on our upcoming games and look to win the next match and reach the final," Mizanur said in a video message posted on the team's social media page on Friday.

In an official announcement posted on Facebook, Malik refuted the claims and said those to be 'baseless'.

"I want to emphasize the importance of exercising caution when it comes to rumors, especially those circulating recently. I want to make it clear that I strongly refute these baseless rumors. It's crucial for everyone to verify information before believing and spreading it. Falsehoods can harm reputations and create unnecessary confusion. Let's prioritize accuracy and rely on credible sources to ensure a clear understanding of the facts. Thank you for your understanding and diligence," Malik's statement read.

Apart from the no-ball debate, there were rumours that Malik had wanted to play for Durdanto Dhaka from the second leg of the BPL but the Barishal franchisee did not allow the Pakistani to change the team midway through the tournament.

Although Mizanur did not make any comments on the issue, it has been learned that Malik was not willing to return to Bangladesh after the decision.

In his three matches for Barishal, Malik scored 29 runs and picked up a single wicket.