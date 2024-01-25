Shoaib Malik’s part in 10th BPL over

Cricket
Most Viewed

Shoaib Malik
Shoaib Malik. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Fortune Barishal's Shoaib Malik will play no further part in the 10th edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), confirmed the Pakistani cricketer's franchise on Thursday.

Malik, who recently grabbed headlines after the news of his separation from his former wife Sania Mirza and his marriage to Pakistani actress Sana Javed, left for Dubai for personal reasons following Barishal's final game of the initial Dhaka phase against Comilla Victorians on Tuesday.

The Pakistani all-rounder was supposed to rejoin his Barishal side yesterday, but later informed the franchise that he would be able to return on February 4. With Malik possessing a No Objection Certificate (NOC) till only February 10, the Barishal franchise decided not to onboard the cricketer any further.

The 41-year-old cricketer played all three matches for Barishal in the first Dhaka phase but could not make an impact, scoring a total of 29 runs.

Barishal will be replacing Malik with his compatriot Ahmed Shehzad.

