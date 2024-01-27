From Mashrafe, Klopp, to Australian Open, what's cooking in the sports arena?

Video of From Mashrafe, Klopp, to Australian Open, what&#039;s cooking in the sports arena?

The on and off-field issues going on in the 10th edition of the Bangladesh Premier League, India making England taste their 'Bazball' tonic, an inexperienced West Indies making their presence felt at the Gabba, Liverpool having to look at life after Jurgen Klopp and the Australian Open awaiting a new Men's singles champion -- there are events aplenty for fans to dive into. Here, in this episode of The Daily Star's multimedia show, 'Pitch Perfect', we try to discuss briefly the current sporting scenario.