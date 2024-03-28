Cricket
Star Sports Report
Thu Mar 28, 2024 04:21 PM
Last update on: Thu Mar 28, 2024 04:36 PM

Cricket

Sharfuddoula first Bangladeshi umpire in ICC Elite Panel

Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid Saikat
Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid Saikat

Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid Saikat has become the first Bangladeshi umpire to be named in the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires following the International Cricket Council's annual review and selection process.

"It is a great honour to be named on the ICC Elite Panel. To be the first from my country on the panel makes it extra special and I look forward to justifying the faith shown in me. I have had a fair bit of experience over the years and am ready for more challenging assignments," Sharfuddoula was quoted in an ICC media release.

"I would like to thank the ICC and the BCB for backing me and my other colleagues for all their help and guidance. I would also like to thank my family and friends for standing by and supporting me," he added.

The former Bangladesh cricketer has been on the ICC International Panel of Umpires since 2006 and his first international appointment was an ODI between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at Mirpur in January 2010.

He has been an on-field umpire in 10 Tests, 63 ODIs and 44 T20Is.  He has also featured on-field in 13 Women's ODI matches and 28 Women's T20Is.

Sharfuddoula assignments also include the ICC Women's World Cups in 2017 and 2021, the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 and the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2018.

Sharfuddoula was elevated to the Elite panel by a selection panel consisting of ICC general manager – cricket, Wasim Khan, former player and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar, retired New Zealand umpire Tony Hill and consultant officiating expert Mike Riley.

Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (Sri Lanka), Christopher Gaffaney (New Zealand), Michael Gough (England), Adrian Holdstock (South Africa), Richard Illingworth (England), Richard Kettleborough (England), Nitin Menon (India), Ahsan Raza (Pakistan), Paul Reiffel (Australia), Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid Saikat (Bangladesh), Rodney Tucker (Australia), Joel Wilson (West Indies).

push notification