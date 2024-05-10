Shakib defends 14 in last over as Tigers clinch thriller in 4th Zimbabwe T20I 

Bangladesh left-arm spinner Shakib Al Hasan managed to defend 14 runs in the final over of the match to clinch a five-run thriller against Zimbabwe in the fourth of the five-match T20I series at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Zimbabwe need 50 runs in the final five overs

Bangladesh managed to keep Zimbabwe in check for most parts as the Tigers reduced the visitors to six down for 94 after the end of the 15th over in the fourth of the five-match T20I series against Zimbabwe at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Friday. The Chevrons need 50 runs in the final five overs to win and have Jonathan Campbell and Faraz Akram in the middle.

Tigers keep Zimbabwe in check

Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed struck twice and Shakib Al Hasan picked up one to have Zimbabwe three down for 38 after the end of the Powerplay in the fourth of the five-match T20I series against Zimbabwe at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Friday.

Taskin removed opener Brian Bennet for nought in the very first over of the innings and came back with in in-swinger to castle Zimbabwe skipper Sikanadar Raza in the fourth over fater right-handed batter scored a 10-ball 17. Shakib made his presence felt in the next over as he trapped opener Tadiwanashe Marumani (14 off 13) lbw.

Tigers implode after solid start, get bundled out for 141

Bangladesh had contrasting halves batting first in the fourth T20I against Zimbabwe in Mirpur on Friday as they managed 90 runs for no loss in the first 10 overs and lost all their wickets in the next 9.5, managing only 53 runs.

After openers Tanzid Tamim (52 off 37) and Soumya Sarker (41 off 34) put on a 101-run stand, with the former reaching his second T20I fifty in 34 balls, the Tigers could only add 42 runs as Zimbabwe tightened the screws and turned the innings on its head.

Seamer Luke Jongwe opened the floodgates for the Chevrons as he dismissed both openers in the 12th over before skipper Sikandar Raza sent back in-form batter Towhid Hridoy (12 off eight) in the next over.

A procession of dismissals followed as all other batters except Tanzid, Soumya and Hridoy went back registering single-digit scores.

Off-spinner Brian Bennet then got into the act and struck twice to remove Shakib Al Hasan and Najmul Hossain Shanto in the 15th over.

Pacer Richard Ngarava removed Jaker Ali and Jongwe came back to dismiss Rishad Hossain after he was involved in a runout that sent Taskin Ahmed packing.

Jongwe was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets, while Ngarava and Bennet scalped two each.

Bennet strikes twice as Tigers lose steam

Zimbabwe off-spinner Brian Bennet struck twice in the 15th over of the innings as he castled Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan and skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto to peg back the Tigers in the fourth of the five-match T20I series against Zimbabwe at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Friday.

Bangladesh openers Tanzid Tamim and Soumya Sarker put on a 101-run stand, with the former notching up his second T20I fifty but the hosts lost steam as they lost five wickets in four overs after the end of the Powerplay which left the Tigers five down for 123.

Tanzid, Soumya depart after 101-run opening stand

Bangladesh opener Tanzid Tamim and Soumya Sarker both deaprted in the 12th over of the innings bowled by Luke Jongwe after putting on a 101-run opening stand in the fourth of the five-match T20I series against Zimbabwe at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Friday.

Tanzid scored a 37-ball 52 laced with seven four and a six before he skied one to cover while Soumya, who initially struggled to get going, shuffled across and got trapped lbw after missing a straight one in the same over having scored a 34-ball 41 featuring two sixes and three fours.

The hosts were at 108 for the loss of two after 12 overs, with skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto and Towhid Hridoy at the crease.

Tanzid hits second T20I fifty

Bangladesh opener Tanzid Tamim notched up his second T20I fifty to help this side to 90 for no loss after the first 10 overs in the fourth of the five-match T20I series against Zimbabwe at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Friday.

The left-handed batter took 34 balls to reach his fifty and smashed seven fours and a six on his way to the landmark.

Soumya Sarker, at the other end, remained not out on a 25-ball 24 featuring two sixes.

Tanzid helps Tigers get off to flying start

Bangladesh opener Tanzid Tamim helped his side get off to a flying start as he smashed seven fours for an unbeaten 27-ball 41 which propelled the hosts to 57 for no loss after the end of the Powerplay in the fourth of the five-match T20I series against Zimbabwe at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Friday.

At the other end, Soumya Sarker remained not out on a nine-ball five.

Shakib, Fizz, Soumya back, Liton out as Tigers bat first

Liton Das was left out, while Shakib Al Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman and Soumya Sarker returned to the Bangladesh eleven as the Tigers were sent into bat first in the fourth of the five-match T20I series at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Friday.

The hosts left out Mahmudullah Riyad, Mohammad Saifuddin, and Liton, while the visitors welcomed back all-rounder Ryan Burl and pacer Richard Ngarava into their side.

Najmul Hossain Shanto's side have already won the series, with three wins in Chattogram, and are now looking for a cleansweep to boost confidence and and sharpen preparation before travelling to the US and the West Indies for the T20 World Cup next month.

Bangladesh: Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman

Zimbabwe: Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brian Bennett, Sikandar Raza(c), Johnathan Campbell, Clive Madande(w), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Faraz Akram, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava