Salauddin slams match referee Roquibul for remark on local coaches

Comilla Victorians head coach Mohammad Salahuddin slammed chief match referee of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) Roquibul Hasan on Tuesday over his remark on local coaches.

Former Bangladesh captain Roquibul questioned the quality of the local coaches in an interview with the media to which Salahuddin responded to being nonsensical.

"I don't think the franchise owners are fools. They picked the local coaches with some intention and when they give the responsibility to a coach, I think they have given it after putting adequate thought behind it. He is a senior citizen who is getting old and I think he said some meaningless things and it can happen. However, I am not hurt. I've spoken to the other coaches as well," Salahuddin told the media on Tuesday.

The 10th edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) has seen franchises opt for local coaches as all seven teams have Bangladeshi coaches in charge.

Salahuddin argued that if the local coaches don't get enough opportunities, then how will they improve in the coming days.

"How can a local coach step up the ladder if he won't become the head coach of the Under-19 team, the High Performance and Bangladesh Tigers sides? So, where will a local coach take charge as head coach? Are we going to play the supporting role all our life? We need to step up at one point in time.

"I think it's a good opportunity for our boys to develop themselves and I would like to thank all the franchises for keeping the faith in local coaches. I don't think one should be bothered about what someone else has said and I would like to urge the local coaches to continue," he added.